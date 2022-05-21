Boeing Stock Edges Lower Despite Test Flight Launch

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is down 2.3% to trade at $124.12 at last check, despite the blue-chip aerospace name yesterday -- after more than two years of delays and engineering issues -- successfully launching its Starliner capsule headed to the International Space Station on a crewless test flight. Separately, British Airways parent IAG agreed to order 50 737 MAX single-aisle aircrafts, which will be delivered between 2023 and 2027.

Though the 20-day moving average has pressured the shares lower since late April, Boeing stock seems to have found support at the $120 level, which is also the site of its May 12, two-year low of $120.28. Nonetheless, BA still carries a hefty 36.8% year-to-date deficit.

The options pits continue to favor bearish bets. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), BA's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 0.60 now ranks higher than all readings from the last year. In other words, calls are still outpacing puts on an overall basis, but puts are getting picked up at a much quicker-than-usual pace.

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.