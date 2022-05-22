Boeing Stock Edges Lower Despite Test Flight Launch

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is down 2.3% to trade at $124.12 at last check, despite the blue-chip aerospace name yesterday -- after more than two years of delays and engineering issues -- successfully launching its Starliner capsule headed to the International Space Station on a crewless test flight. Separately, British Airways parent IAG agreed to order 50 737 MAX single-aisle aircrafts, which will be delivered between 2023 and 2027.

Though the 20-day moving average has pressured the shares lower since late April, Boeing stock seems to have found support at the $120 level, which is also the site of its May 12, two-year low of $120.28. Nonetheless, BA still carries a hefty 36.8% year-to-date deficit.

The options pits continue to favor bearish bets. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), BA's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 0.60 now ranks higher than all readings from the last year. In other words, calls are still outpacing puts on an overall basis, but puts are getting picked up at a much quicker-than-usual pace.

