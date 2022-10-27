Boeing Stock Running into Bear Signal Amid Poor Results

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is having a rough post-earnings session, down 7.7% to trade at $135.34 at last glance, after the blue-chip airliner's dismal third-quarter results. Though analysts had anticipated profits of 7 cents per share, the company posted losses of $6.18 per share alongside lower-than-expected revenue. Furthermore, BA is currently within striking distance of a trendline with historically bearish results. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, the stock's 140-day moving average has seen five similar signals over the past three years, and was lower one month later after every time, averaging a 12.2% loss.

A shift in analyst sentiment could make things even worse for the shares. Of the 11 firms in coverage, 10 call the stock a "strong buy," while the 12-month consensus target price of $200.28 is a 48.1% premium to current levels. This leaves plenty of room for bear notes moving forward.

Another reason options traders shouldn't bet on a bounce for Boeing stock -- its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of 85.7 sits firmly in "overbought" territory. This means the stock is overdue for a drop in price.

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

