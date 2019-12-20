S&P 500   3,221.22 (+0.49%)
DOW   28,455.09 (+0.28%)
QQQ   211.71 (+0.40%)
AAPL   279.44 (-0.21%)
FB   206.30 (+0.12%)
MSFT   157.41 (+1.09%)
GOOGL   1,351.22 (-0.38%)
BABA   212.25 (+1.01%)
GE   11.03 (-0.09%)
TSLA   405.59 (+0.38%)
T   39.15 (+0.57%)
AMD   44.15 (+3.08%)
NFLX   336.90 (+1.41%)
BAC   34.96 (+0.03%)
GILD   66.85 (+2.39%)
DIS   146.88 (+0.50%)
S&P 500   3,221.22 (+0.49%)
DOW   28,455.09 (+0.28%)
QQQ   211.71 (+0.40%)
AAPL   279.44 (-0.21%)
FB   206.30 (+0.12%)
MSFT   157.41 (+1.09%)
GOOGL   1,351.22 (-0.38%)
BABA   212.25 (+1.01%)
GE   11.03 (-0.09%)
TSLA   405.59 (+0.38%)
T   39.15 (+0.57%)
AMD   44.15 (+3.08%)
NFLX   336.90 (+1.41%)
BAC   34.96 (+0.03%)
GILD   66.85 (+2.39%)
DIS   146.88 (+0.50%)
S&P 500   3,221.22 (+0.49%)
DOW   28,455.09 (+0.28%)
QQQ   211.71 (+0.40%)
AAPL   279.44 (-0.21%)
FB   206.30 (+0.12%)
MSFT   157.41 (+1.09%)
GOOGL   1,351.22 (-0.38%)
BABA   212.25 (+1.01%)
GE   11.03 (-0.09%)
TSLA   405.59 (+0.38%)
T   39.15 (+0.57%)
AMD   44.15 (+3.08%)
NFLX   336.90 (+1.41%)
BAC   34.96 (+0.03%)
GILD   66.85 (+2.39%)
DIS   146.88 (+0.50%)
S&P 500   3,221.22 (+0.49%)
DOW   28,455.09 (+0.28%)
QQQ   211.71 (+0.40%)
AAPL   279.44 (-0.21%)
FB   206.30 (+0.12%)
MSFT   157.41 (+1.09%)
GOOGL   1,351.22 (-0.38%)
BABA   212.25 (+1.01%)
GE   11.03 (-0.09%)
TSLA   405.59 (+0.38%)
T   39.15 (+0.57%)
AMD   44.15 (+3.08%)
NFLX   336.90 (+1.41%)
BAC   34.96 (+0.03%)
GILD   66.85 (+2.39%)
DIS   146.88 (+0.50%)
Log in

Bolsonaro says U.S. won't impose tariffs on Brazilian steel

Posted on Friday, December 20th, 2019 By The Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said his American counterpart Donald Trump assured him on Friday that he will not impose tariffs on the South American country's steel and aluminum.

“I had the great satisfaction of receiving a call from President Donald Trump. A 15-minute long conversation, with a spirit of cordiality and respect between two heads-of-states," Bolsonaro said in a short Facebook live video.

"Our aluminum, our steel will not be over-taxed,” Bolsonaro said.

Brazil was among a group of U.S. allies initially exempted from such tariffs. On Dec. 2, however, Trump accused Brazil and neighboring Argentina of manipulating their currencies and hurting American farmers and pledged to lift the exemption.

On his own Twitter feed, President Trump said he had “a great call” with Bolsonaro but did not mention the tariffs.

“We discussed many subjects including Trade. The relationship between the United States and Brazil has never been Stronger!” Trump said.

If confirmed that Trump has walked back his prior decision, that would come as a relief for Bolsonaro and help him save face. Bolsonaro has focused much of his diplomacy on rapprochement with the U.S. and Trump’s tariff announcement this month caught the Brazilian government by surprise.


More on MarketBeat
Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend CompaniesTop Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies
10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $1010 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10
10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own
15 Stocks that Insiders Love15 Stocks that Insiders Love
Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy NowBest Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now
10 Made in America Stocks to Own10 Made in America Stocks to Own
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel