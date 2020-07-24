Boston Beer, Del Taco rise; Intel, Veoneer fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:
Carter's Inc., up $4.09 to $89.55.
The maker of OshKosh B'gosh overalls reported a surprising second-quarter profit and also beat analysts' revenue forecasts.
Veoneer Inc., down $2.56 to $11.19.
The Swedish maker of radar sensors for automobiles reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.
Intel Corp., down $9.81 to $50.59.
The chipmaker warned investors about production delays and issued a weak profit forecasts.
Skechers U.S.A. Inc., down 83 cents to $30.24.
The sneaker maker's second-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Del Taco Restaurants Inc., up 76 cents to $7.91.
The restaurant chain reported surprisingly good second-quarter earnings and said sales have been improving in the current quarter.
SciPlay Corp., up 15 cents to $14.99.
The digital games developer beat analysts' second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Schlumberger NV, up 18 cents to $19.48.
The oilfield services company is cutting more than 21,000 jobs as the virus pandemic quashes demand for energy.
Boston Beer Co., up $169.11 to $828.34.
The brewer of Sam Adams beer blew away Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
