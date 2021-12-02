BP agrees to $500K penalty, soot limits at Indiana refinery

S&P 500   4,584.09 (+1.57%)
DOW   34,674.52 (+1.92%)
QQQ   390.20 (+0.80%)
AAPL   163.46 (-0.80%)
MSFT   329.85 (-0.07%)
FB   310.00 (-0.19%)
GOOGL   2,866.97 (+1.63%)
AMZN   3,432.93 (-0.31%)
TSLA   1,086.47 (-0.78%)
NVDA   322.69 (+2.65%)
BABA   120.97 (-1.24%)
NIO   35.54 (-7.23%)
CGC   10.21 (+2.72%)
AMD   150.66 (+1.04%)
GE   95.65 (+2.85%)
MU   82.92 (-2.62%)
T   23.12 (+4.00%)
F   19.90 (+1.63%)
DIS   146.90 (+3.34%)
PFE   53.16 (-2.78%)
AMC   29.94 (+4.80%)
ACB   6.01 (+0.00%)
BA   200.52 (+6.55%)
S&P 500   4,584.09 (+1.57%)
DOW   34,674.52 (+1.92%)
QQQ   390.20 (+0.80%)
AAPL   163.46 (-0.80%)
MSFT   329.85 (-0.07%)
FB   310.00 (-0.19%)
GOOGL   2,866.97 (+1.63%)
AMZN   3,432.93 (-0.31%)
TSLA   1,086.47 (-0.78%)
NVDA   322.69 (+2.65%)
BABA   120.97 (-1.24%)
NIO   35.54 (-7.23%)
CGC   10.21 (+2.72%)
AMD   150.66 (+1.04%)
GE   95.65 (+2.85%)
MU   82.92 (-2.62%)
T   23.12 (+4.00%)
F   19.90 (+1.63%)
DIS   146.90 (+3.34%)
PFE   53.16 (-2.78%)
AMC   29.94 (+4.80%)
ACB   6.01 (+0.00%)
BA   200.52 (+6.55%)
S&P 500   4,584.09 (+1.57%)
DOW   34,674.52 (+1.92%)
QQQ   390.20 (+0.80%)
AAPL   163.46 (-0.80%)
MSFT   329.85 (-0.07%)
FB   310.00 (-0.19%)
GOOGL   2,866.97 (+1.63%)
AMZN   3,432.93 (-0.31%)
TSLA   1,086.47 (-0.78%)
NVDA   322.69 (+2.65%)
BABA   120.97 (-1.24%)
NIO   35.54 (-7.23%)
CGC   10.21 (+2.72%)
AMD   150.66 (+1.04%)
GE   95.65 (+2.85%)
MU   82.92 (-2.62%)
T   23.12 (+4.00%)
F   19.90 (+1.63%)
DIS   146.90 (+3.34%)
PFE   53.16 (-2.78%)
AMC   29.94 (+4.80%)
ACB   6.01 (+0.00%)
BA   200.52 (+6.55%)
S&P 500   4,584.09 (+1.57%)
DOW   34,674.52 (+1.92%)
QQQ   390.20 (+0.80%)
AAPL   163.46 (-0.80%)
MSFT   329.85 (-0.07%)
FB   310.00 (-0.19%)
GOOGL   2,866.97 (+1.63%)
AMZN   3,432.93 (-0.31%)
TSLA   1,086.47 (-0.78%)
NVDA   322.69 (+2.65%)
BABA   120.97 (-1.24%)
NIO   35.54 (-7.23%)
CGC   10.21 (+2.72%)
AMD   150.66 (+1.04%)
GE   95.65 (+2.85%)
MU   82.92 (-2.62%)
T   23.12 (+4.00%)
F   19.90 (+1.63%)
DIS   146.90 (+3.34%)
PFE   53.16 (-2.78%)
AMC   29.94 (+4.80%)
ACB   6.01 (+0.00%)
BA   200.52 (+6.55%)

BP agrees to $500K penalty, soot limits at Indiana refinery

Thursday, December 2, 2021 | John Flesher, AP Environmental Writer

Oil giant BP agreed Thursday to pay a $512,450 penalty and reduce soot emissions from its Whiting refinery in Indiana under an agreement with regulators and activists who accused the company of violating an earlier deal.

The U.S. District Court settlement modifies a previous consent decree that required BP Products North America Inc. to limit releases from the sprawling facility on the southwestern shore of Lake Michigan.

“Today’s agreement should significantly reduce fine particle pollution from BP’s refinery and ensure that violations of emission limits are reported and quickly corrected,” said Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project and a former enforcement director with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The refinery 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Chicago converts around 440,000 barrels of crude oil daily into gasoline, other fuels and asphalt. It covers 1,400 acres in Whiting, East Chicago, and Hammond, Indiana, which are largely communities of color.

Built originally by Standard Oil in 1889, it's the largest refinery in the Midwest, the sixth-largest in the U.S. and BP's biggest worldwide.

Its high-temperature processing units release tiny “particulate matter,” or soot, which is linked to asthma and other respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses.

Environmental groups sued the company in 2008. A 2012 settlement involving six groups, EPA and Indiana required the refinery to meet emissions limits, with compliance measured through periodic stack tests.

Environmentalists filed another suit in 2019, saying the refinery had exceeded the limits numerous times and failed repeatedly to operate pollution control equipment as required.

Under the latest agreement, BP agreed to conduct stack tests at least once every six months and make sure the results are accurate; report and fix control equipment failures; install and operate new analyzing devices; and pay additional penalties for future violations.

“BP is pleased to resolve these issues,” spokeswoman Christina Giannelli said. “We remain committed to safe, reliable and compliant operations at the Whiting Refinery and everywhere we operate.”

Other environmental organizations that joined the lawsuit included the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Hoosier Environmental Council, the Sierra Club and Save the Dunes.

“Our fight against BP’s pollution has gone on way longer than it should have,” said Ann Alexander, senior attorney for NRDC. "Let’s hope this settlement is the end of the matter.”

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
BP (BP)3.1$27.15+5.5%4.75%14.07Hold$34.73
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.