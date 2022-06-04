×
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
Agency ruling delivers big setback to Okefenokee mining plan
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
China plans to complete space station with latest mission
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
4 Remote Work Transition Moves to Consider
NATO chief speaks with Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
Agency ruling delivers big setback to Okefenokee mining plan
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
China plans to complete space station with latest mission
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
4 Remote Work Transition Moves to Consider
NATO chief speaks with Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
Agency ruling delivers big setback to Okefenokee mining plan
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
China plans to complete space station with latest mission
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
4 Remote Work Transition Moves to Consider
NATO chief speaks with Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
Agency ruling delivers big setback to Okefenokee mining plan
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
China plans to complete space station with latest mission
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
4 Remote Work Transition Moves to Consider
NATO chief speaks with Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining

Brad Johnson of 'Melrose Place,' Marlboro Man ads dies at 62

Saturday, June 4, 2022 | Lynn Elber, AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots and film and TV roles including Steven Spielberg’s “Always” and “Melrose Place,” has died. He was 62.

Johnson died Feb. 18 in Fort Worth, Texas, of complications from COVID-19, his agent, Linda McAlister, said Saturday.

Johnson played opposite Holly Hunter in 1989’s “Always,” a remake of a 1943 film (“A Guy Named Joe”) about firefighting pilots. He played a pilot again in the 2000 religious apocalyptic thriller “Left Behind,” starring Kirk Cameron, and was in its two sequels.

He worked regularly on TV, including in the recurring role of Dr. Dominick O’Malley in “Melrose Place”; “Rough Riders,” “Soldier of Fortune, Inc.” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

Johnson was born in October 1959 to parents Grove, a horse trainer, and Virginia, in Tucson, Arizona. After competing in rodeos as a youth, he began his professional rodeo career in 1984 and was discovered by a movie scout, according to a family biography.

His work as an actor and as a Marlboro Man — one of a succession used by the brand — brought Johnson and his wife, Laurie, to California. They eventually moved their family to a ranch in New Mexico and the Colorado mountains before settling in north Texas. He sold ranchland real estate there.

"As much as he loved cowboying and the outdoors, Brad loved nothing more than his family. He put them before himself in every way and they know that they could not have been blessed with a better husband and father,” his family said in a statement.

“Although he was taken too early, he lived life to the fullest,” they said.

Johnson’s survivors include his wife of 35 years, Laurie, as well as their children Shane, Bellamy, Rachel, Eliana, Eden, Rebekah, Annabeth and William, and Johnson's stepmother, Teresa Johnson.


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.