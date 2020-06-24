AAPL   363.56 (-0.81%)
MSFT   199.33 (-1.28%)
FB   236.19 (-2.50%)
GOOGL   1,449.00 (-1.02%)
AMZN   2,762.25 (-0.08%)
NVDA   373.82 (-1.11%)
CGC   16.94 (-1.74%)
BABA   227.63 (-0.49%)
MU   49.26 (-1.16%)
GE   6.77 (-3.28%)
TSLA   979.05 (-2.27%)
AMD   53.49 (-0.94%)
T   29.50 (-2.48%)
GILD   75.21 (+0.21%)
BAC   24.12 (-2.74%)
BA   181.74 (-3.27%)
AAPL   363.56 (-0.81%)
MSFT   199.33 (-1.28%)
FB   236.19 (-2.50%)
GOOGL   1,449.00 (-1.02%)
AMZN   2,762.25 (-0.08%)
NVDA   373.82 (-1.11%)
CGC   16.94 (-1.74%)
BABA   227.63 (-0.49%)
MU   49.26 (-1.16%)
GE   6.77 (-3.28%)
TSLA   979.05 (-2.27%)
AMD   53.49 (-0.94%)
T   29.50 (-2.48%)
GILD   75.21 (+0.21%)
BAC   24.12 (-2.74%)
BA   181.74 (-3.27%)
AAPL   363.56 (-0.81%)
MSFT   199.33 (-1.28%)
FB   236.19 (-2.50%)
GOOGL   1,449.00 (-1.02%)
AMZN   2,762.25 (-0.08%)
NVDA   373.82 (-1.11%)
CGC   16.94 (-1.74%)
BABA   227.63 (-0.49%)
MU   49.26 (-1.16%)
GE   6.77 (-3.28%)
TSLA   979.05 (-2.27%)
AMD   53.49 (-0.94%)
T   29.50 (-2.48%)
GILD   75.21 (+0.21%)
BAC   24.12 (-2.74%)
BA   181.74 (-3.27%)
AAPL   363.56 (-0.81%)
MSFT   199.33 (-1.28%)
FB   236.19 (-2.50%)
GOOGL   1,449.00 (-1.02%)
AMZN   2,762.25 (-0.08%)
NVDA   373.82 (-1.11%)
CGC   16.94 (-1.74%)
BABA   227.63 (-0.49%)
MU   49.26 (-1.16%)
GE   6.77 (-3.28%)
TSLA   979.05 (-2.27%)
AMD   53.49 (-0.94%)
T   29.50 (-2.48%)
GILD   75.21 (+0.21%)
BAC   24.12 (-2.74%)
BA   181.74 (-3.27%)
Log in

Braidy Industries hires new CEO to oversee mill project

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 | Bruce Schreiner, Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia has hired a longtime metals industry executive as its CEO as it tries to complete financing for the massive mill project.

Don Foster, who will serve as CEO and acting president of Braidy Industries, brings more than 40 years of experience to his new role, the company said Tuesday.

Braidy underwent a management shakeup this year when company founder Craig Bouchard was abruptly removed as CEO. The company said it was displeased with the “status of financing” for the project and had other concerns about his performance. Bouchard sued the company, but the two sides reached a settlement recently that severed his ties with Braidy.

Foster's long career included serving as an officer at United States Steel Corp. He managed $1.2 billion in international revenue, doing business in 40 countries, as president of United States Steel International.

Braidy Chairman Charles Price said there's “no one better" to lead the company than Foster. His appointment comes at a crucial time, as the company tries to wrap up financing for the mill project.

“Don is the best of the best in metals, and we are excited to give him the reins to make Braidy happen,” Price said.

Braidy says its planned mill in northeastern Kentucky is projected to create more than 1,000 constructions jobs, 550 full-time mill jobs and thousands of indirect jobs in the region. The company said recently it was closer “than ever before” to finalizing financing for the planned mill.

Foster didn't offer an immediate timeline on wrapping up financing.

“I wouldn’t be bold enough to put a stake in the ground on a date, but I’ve seen some momentum and I’m encouraged," he said. “I think once you see one or two of the smarter strategic and financial houses declare their investments, you’ll build momentum.”

Kentucky taxpayers have a direct stake in Braidy’s plans to build the aluminum rolling mill near Ashland, Kentucky. Former Gov. Matt Bevin persuaded Kentucky lawmakers to approve a $15 million state investment in the project.

.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
United States Steel (X)1.2$7.91-1.1%0.51%-1.24Hold$8.11

7 Virus-Resistant Retail Stocks to Own Now

The U.S. economy contracted by 5% in the first quarter. That was slightly larger than the 4.8 decline that was previously forecast. On the same day that GDP was released, we also learned that the ranks of those filing for unemployment claims exceeded 40 million.

But as sobering as those numbers are, they’re not completely surprising. The U.S. economy was effectively shut down as citizens did their part to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. But the cost of those efforts is just being measured.

And one of those measurements comes in the all-important Consumer Confidence Index. The index ticked up slightly in May to 86.6. While this number is about 30% lower than where the index sat In February, it’s significantly higher than where it sat at the trough of the financial crisis and subsequent recession.

And a big reason for that is that while the brick-and-mortar economy shut down, the digital economy helped give the economy a pulse.

Consumption is a key part of our economy. That’s why consumer confidence makes up 70% of the U.S. economy. And one of the key ways that consumers express that confidence or lack thereof, is in the retail sector.

For the last few years, the story of retail has been about which retailers were going to be able to successfully compete in the e-commerce space that is still owned by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sadly, we’re discovering that some companies, like J.C. Penney, were late to adapt in a meaningful way. But that isn’t the case for all retailers.

In this special presentation, we are identifying 7 retail stocks that have done well through this turbulent time and should use that as a springboard to continued growth.

View the "7 Virus-Resistant Retail Stocks to Own Now".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

30 Days of MarketBeat All Access for $1.00

Sign up for MarketBeat All Access to gain access to MarketBeat's full suite of research tools:

  • Best-in-Class Portfolio Monitoring

    View the latest news, buy/sell ratings, SEC filings and insider transactions for your stocks. Compare your portfolio performance to leading indices and get personalized stock ideas based on your portfolio.

  • Stock Ideas and Recommendations

    Get daily stock ideas top-performing Wall Street analysts. Get short term trading ideas from the MarketBeat Idea Engine. View which stocks are hot on social media with MarketBeat's trending stocks report.

  • Advanced Stock Screeners and Research Tools

    Identify stocks that meet your criteria using seven unique stock screeners. See what's happening in the market right now with MarketBeat's real-time news feed. Export data to Excel for your own analysis.

Start Your Risk-Free Trial Subscription Here
Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.