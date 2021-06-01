Brazil's economy grows more than expected in first quarter





RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's economy grew more than expected in the first quarter of 2021, continuing its rebound from pandemic recession as many declined to hunker down amid COVID-19's brutal second wave.

Latin America's largest economy grew 1.2% from the fourth quarter, according to data the national statistics agency released Tuesday. That was above the 0.7% median forecast from economists surveyed by Broadcast, the real-time financial news service of Agencia Estado. The increase was led by a 5.7% jump in the agriculture sector, and also included a 4.6% surge in investments.

Brazil’s economy has returned to pre-pandemic levels of activity after a 4.1% recession last year that was smaller than its neighbors, some of which contracted by twice as much. In large part that was due to the generous pandemic welfare program that reached about a third of the population and buoyed activity. At the same time, President Jair Bolsonaro denounced restrictions aimed at containing the pandemic, saying economic activity must not grind to a halt, and he influenced many local leaders and residents.

“Even with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, GDP grew in the first quarter, given that, unlike last year, there weren’t as many restrictions that impeded economic activity in the country,″ the statistics agency’s GDP survey coordinator, Rebeca Palis, said in a statement.

Health experts have said that heightened activity boosted COVID-19's impact, and some have begun warning that a third wave may be taking shape. The nation's daily death toll has receded from more than 3,000 a day in mid-April, when Brazil was the virus' global epicenter. It remains the world's second-highest at 1,850, according to Our World in Data, an online research site.

Family consumption, the largest component of demand in Brazil's economy, stalled in the first quarter. That reflected withdrawal of pandemic welfare at year-end 2020, a struggling job market, and double-digit food inflation, according to Palis. The welfare was reintroduced in April at a significantly reduced level, but Brazil's poor continue to suffer.

The economy ministry last month raised its 2021 GDP outlook to 3.5%, in line with market economists surveyed by the central bank, who have boosted their forecasts for six straight weeks, to 3.96%. Revisions came on the heels of data indicating Brazilians who needed to earn their livelihoods, or were burned out on quarantine, sustained activity.

Tuesday's GDP figures reinforce those leading indicators. After release of the data, Goldman Sachs raised its 2021 GDP forecast for Brazil to 5.5% from 4.6%, according to a note from Alberto Ramos, head of Latin America economics.

"Overall, the data confirm that Brazil’s economy held up pretty well during the virus waves in the first quarter – and that seems to be what’s happening in Q2 too,″ William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Who knew that something so tiny could create such a big problem? However, that’s the case with the semiconductor industry. Chip manufacturers are facing supply chain disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Semiconductors are in high demand for the big tech companies who need the chips to power the servers for their data centers. But they are also needed for much of the technology we take for granted including laptops, tablets, mobile phones, gaming consoles, and automobiles – a sector that seems to be at the root of the current crisis.Any weekend mechanic knows that even traditional internal combustion cars are heavily reliant on electronics. In fact, electronic parts and components account for 40% of a new, internal combustion vehicle. That’s more than doubled since 2000.However as it turns out, some manufacturers may have overestimated how soon consumers would be ready for an “all-electric” future. And that meant that they didn’t forecast how much demand there would be for the kind of chips needed to do the mundane, but vital tasks of steering, braking, and even powering windows up and down.Part of the problem is that U.S. businesses are heavily reliant on countries like China and Taiwan for their semiconductors. In fact, only about 12.5% of semiconductor manufacturing is done in the United States.Of course, this creates a tremendous opportunity for the companies that manufacture these chips. And it comes at a good time. The semiconductor sector is notoriously cyclical and was coming down from the elevated demand for the 5G buildout.In this special presentation, we’ll give you a list of seven semiconductor companies that you can invest in to take advantage of this opportunity.