Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement

A walks in the rain outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. European Union and British negotiators worked through the night and into Christmas Eve in the hopes of putting the finishing touches on a trade deal that should avert a chaotic economic break between the two sides on New Year's Day. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
A cleaner sweeps the pavement front of 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Negotiators from the European Union and Britain worked through the night and right into Christmas Eve to put the finishing touches on a trade deal that should avert a chaotic economic break between the two sides on New Year’s Day. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A young child plays inside of a giant Christmas ornament outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Talks continued Wednesday in the bid to put a trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom, before a Brexit transition period ends on New Year's Day, with the EU legislature insisting it will not have time to approve a deal. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
A member of the British delegation loads a soup cauldron into a van outside the UK Mission to the EU in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Talks continued Wednesday in the bid to put a trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom, before a Brexit transition period ends on New Year's Day, with the EU legislature insisting it will not have time to approve a deal. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
European Union flags flutter in the wind amongst Christmas decorations outside of EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. France insisted on Wednesday that European Union negotiators should not yield to any time pressure imposed by the Jan. 1 economic cutoff date in the talks with Britain on a trade agreement in the wake of the Brexit divorce, arguing no deal would be better than a bad one. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
El negociador en jefe de Gran Bretaña David Frost parte de la residencia del embajador de su país en Bruselas, el miércoles 23 de diciembre de 2020. (AP Foto/Virginia Mayo)
European Union flags flutter in the breeze outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. European Union and British negotiators worked through the night and into Christmas Eve in the hopes of putting the finishing touches on a trade deal that should avert a chaotic economic break between the two sides on New Year's Day. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
In this Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 file photo, a man unfurls a Union and EU flag outside the European Parliament in Brussels. Britain and the European Union have struck a provisional free-trade agreement that should avert New Year chaos for cross-border traders and bring a measure of certainty for businesses after years of Brexit turmoil. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray shouts through an over-sized loud hailer at the gates of Downing Street, London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Negotiators from the European Union and Britain worked through the night and into Christmas Eve to put the finishing touches on a trade deal that should avert a chaotic economic break between the two sides next week. Trade will change regardless come Jan. 1, when the U.K. leaves the bloc’s single market and customs union. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Police speak to anti-Brexit protestor Steve Bray, at the gates of Downing Street, London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Negotiators from the European Union and Britain worked through the night and into Christmas Eve to put the finishing touches on a trade deal that should avert a chaotic economic break between the two sides next week. Trade will change regardless come Jan. 1, when the U.K. leaves the bloc’s single market and customs union. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Smoke rises from a chimney behind EU flags fluttering in the wind outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. European Union and British negotiators worked through the night and into Christmas Eve in the hopes of putting the finishing touches on a trade deal that should avert a chaotic economic break between the two sides on New Year's Day. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
A woman talks to a flower seller outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. European Union and British negotiators worked through the night and into Christmas Eve in the hopes of putting the finishing touches on a trade deal that should avert a chaotic economic break between the two sides on New Year's Day. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
A man walks in the rain outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. European Union and British negotiators worked through the night and into Christmas Eve in the hopes of putting the finishing touches on a trade deal that should avert a chaotic economic break between the two sides on New Year's Day. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
In this Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, French custom officers observe trucks on their way to Great Britain, during a test in case of a no deal Brexit, at the exit of the Channel tunnel in Calais, northern France. Britain and the European Union have struck a provisional free-trade agreement that should avert New Year chaos for cross-border traders and bring a measure of certainty for businesses after years of Brexit turmoil. (Denis Charlet, Pool via AP, File)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prepares to address a media conference on Brexit negotiations at EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool)
In this Monday, March 2, 2020 file photo, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, right, speaks with Britain's chief negotiator David Frost prior to the start of the first round of post -Brexit trade talks between the EU and the UK, at EU headquarters in Brussels. Britain and the European Union have struck a provisional free-trade agreement that should avert New Year chaos for cross-border traders and bring a measure of certainty for businesses after years of Brexit turmoil. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP, File)
In this Thursday, June 16, 2016, dairy farmer Robert Warnock, who plans to vote this week for Britain to leave the EU, stands with his Holstein Friesian cattle as they are milked in a milking parlour on Capel Church Farm, in the village of Capel-le-Ferne, near Folkestone, south east England. Britain and the European Union have struck a provisional free-trade agreement that should avert New Year chaos for cross-border traders and bring a measure of certainty for businesses after years of Brexit turmoil. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives to address a media conference on Brexit negotiations at EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool)
In this Wednesday, March 29, 2017 file photo, EU Council President Donald Tusk, right, receives British Prime Minister Theresa May's formal notice to leave the bloc, under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, from UK Permanent Representative to the EU Tim Barrow in Brussels. Britain and the European Union have struck a provisional free-trade agreement that should avert New Year chaos for cross-border traders and bring a measure of certainty for businesses after years of Brexit turmoil. (Emmanuel Dunand, Pool via AP, File)
BRUSSELS (AP) — After months of talks and at almost the last minute, Britain and the European Union struck a provisional free-trade agreement Thursday that should avert New Year chaos for cross-border traders and bring a measure of certainty for businesses after years of Brexit turmoil.
With just over a week until the U.K.’s final split from the EU, the British government said the “deal is done.”
It said the deal was “the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU.”
EU officials also confirmed an agreement had been reached.
“So we have finally found an agreement. It was a long and winding road but we have got a good deal to show for it," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. "It is fair, it is a balanced deal and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to make a statement shortly.
The deal ensures the two sides can continue to trade in goods without tariffs or quotas. But despite the breakthrough, key aspects of the future relationship between the 27-nation bloc and its former member remain uncertain.
The British and European parliaments both must hold votes on the agreement, though the latter may not happen until after the U.K. leaves the EU’s economic embrace on Jan. 1.
Months of tense and often testy negotiations gradually whittled differences between the two sides down to three key issues: fair-competition rules, mechanisms for resolving future disputes and fishing rights. The rights of EU boats to trawl in British waters remained the last obstacle before it was resolved.
However, key aspects of the future relationship between the 27-nation bloc and its former member remain unresolved.
Johnson had insisted the U.K. would “prosper mightily” even if no deal were reached and the U.K. had to trade with the EU on World Trade Organization terms. But his government has acknowledged that a chaotic exit was likely to bring gridlock at Britain’s ports, temporary shortages of some goods and price increases for staple foods.
The EU has long feared that Britain would undercut the bloc’s social, environmental and state aid rules after Brexit, becoming a low-regulation rival on the bloc’s doorstep. Britain denies planning to institute weaker standards but said that having to continue following EU regulations would undermine its sovereignty.
A compromise was eventually reached on the tricky “level playing field” issues. The economically minor but hugely symbolic issue of fish came to be the final sticking point, with maritime EU nations seeking to retain access to U.K. waters where they have long fished and Britain insisting it must exercise control as an “independent coastal state,”
Huge gaps over fishing were gradually closed over weeks of intense negotiations in Brussels, even as Johnson continued to insist that a no-deal exit was a likely and satisfactory outcome to the nine months of talks on the future relationship between the EU and its ex-member nation.
It has been 4 1/2 years since Britons voted 52%-48% to leave the EU and — in the words of the Brexiteers’ campaign slogan — “take back control” of the U.K.’s borders and laws.
It took more than three years of wrangling before Britain left the bloc’s political structures on Jan. 31. Disentangling economies that were closely entwined as part of the EU’s single market for goods and services took even longer.
The U.K. has remained part of the single market and customs union during an 11-month post-Brexit transition period. As a result, many people so far will have noticed little impact from Brexit.
On Jan. 1, the breakup will start feeling real. The new year will bring huge changes, even with a trade deal. No longer will goods and people be able to move freely between the U.K. and its continental neighbors without border restrictions.
EU nationals will no longer be able to live and work in Britain without visas -- though that does not apply to the more than 3 million already doing so -- and Britons can no longer automatically work or retire in EU nations. Exporters and importers face customs declarations, goods checks and other obstacles.
The U.K.-EU border is already reeling from new restrictions placed on travelers from Britain into France and other European countries due to a new coronavirus variant sweeping through London and southern England. Thousands of trucks were stuck in traffic jams near Dover on Wednesday, waiting for their drivers to get virus tests so they could enter the Eurotunnel to France.
British supermarkets say the backlog will take days to clear and there could be shortages of some fresh produce over the holiday season.
Despite the deal, there are still unanswered questions about huge areas, including security cooperation between the U.K. and the bloc and access to the EU market for Britain’s huge financial services sector.
Lawless reported from London.
