Brian Goldner, who led transformation a Hasbro, dies at 58

S&P 500   4,350.65 (-0.24%)
DOW   34,378.34 (-0.34%)
QQQ   357.14 (-0.35%)
AAPL   141.51 (-0.91%)
MSFT   292.88 (-0.46%)
FB   323.77 (-0.52%)
GOOGL   2,728.98 (-1.77%)
TSLA   805.72 (+1.74%)
AMZN   3,247.33 (+0.03%)
NVDA   206.71 (-0.12%)
BABA   163.00 (-0.58%)
NIO   35.51 (-0.36%)
CGC   13.13 (+0.61%)
GE   102.72 (-1.31%)
AMD   105.04 (+0.34%)
MU   66.72 (-3.61%)
T   25.43 (-2.31%)
F   15.64 (+3.64%)
ACB   7.02 (+0.14%)
DIS   173.13 (-0.22%)
PFE   41.85 (-0.50%)
BA   223.57 (-1.27%)
AMC   36.82 (-1.15%)
S&P 500   4,350.65 (-0.24%)
DOW   34,378.34 (-0.34%)
QQQ   357.14 (-0.35%)
AAPL   141.51 (-0.91%)
MSFT   292.88 (-0.46%)
FB   323.77 (-0.52%)
GOOGL   2,728.98 (-1.77%)
TSLA   805.72 (+1.74%)
AMZN   3,247.33 (+0.03%)
NVDA   206.71 (-0.12%)
BABA   163.00 (-0.58%)
NIO   35.51 (-0.36%)
CGC   13.13 (+0.61%)
GE   102.72 (-1.31%)
AMD   105.04 (+0.34%)
MU   66.72 (-3.61%)
T   25.43 (-2.31%)
F   15.64 (+3.64%)
ACB   7.02 (+0.14%)
DIS   173.13 (-0.22%)
PFE   41.85 (-0.50%)
BA   223.57 (-1.27%)
AMC   36.82 (-1.15%)
S&P 500   4,350.65 (-0.24%)
DOW   34,378.34 (-0.34%)
QQQ   357.14 (-0.35%)
AAPL   141.51 (-0.91%)
MSFT   292.88 (-0.46%)
FB   323.77 (-0.52%)
GOOGL   2,728.98 (-1.77%)
TSLA   805.72 (+1.74%)
AMZN   3,247.33 (+0.03%)
NVDA   206.71 (-0.12%)
BABA   163.00 (-0.58%)
NIO   35.51 (-0.36%)
CGC   13.13 (+0.61%)
GE   102.72 (-1.31%)
AMD   105.04 (+0.34%)
MU   66.72 (-3.61%)
T   25.43 (-2.31%)
F   15.64 (+3.64%)
ACB   7.02 (+0.14%)
DIS   173.13 (-0.22%)
PFE   41.85 (-0.50%)
BA   223.57 (-1.27%)
AMC   36.82 (-1.15%)
S&P 500   4,350.65 (-0.24%)
DOW   34,378.34 (-0.34%)
QQQ   357.14 (-0.35%)
AAPL   141.51 (-0.91%)
MSFT   292.88 (-0.46%)
FB   323.77 (-0.52%)
GOOGL   2,728.98 (-1.77%)
TSLA   805.72 (+1.74%)
AMZN   3,247.33 (+0.03%)
NVDA   206.71 (-0.12%)
BABA   163.00 (-0.58%)
NIO   35.51 (-0.36%)
CGC   13.13 (+0.61%)
GE   102.72 (-1.31%)
AMD   105.04 (+0.34%)
MU   66.72 (-3.61%)
T   25.43 (-2.31%)
F   15.64 (+3.64%)
ACB   7.02 (+0.14%)
DIS   173.13 (-0.22%)
PFE   41.85 (-0.50%)
BA   223.57 (-1.27%)
AMC   36.82 (-1.15%)

Brian Goldner, who led transformation a Hasbro, dies at 58

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | Anne D'innocenzio, The Associated Press

Brian Goldner
In this Tuesday, May 20, 2008, file photo, Brian Goldner, of Hasbro, stands next to some of the company's toy figures at Hasbro's headquarters, in Pawtucket, R.I. Toy and entertainment company Hasbro has announced that its CEO and chairman Brian D. Goldner has died at age 58. The announcement Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, comes two days after the company said Goldner was taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Goldner, who as CEO and chairman spearheaded Hasbro’s transformation from a toy company to an entertainment force, has died. He was 58.

The announcement Tuesday came two days after the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, company said Goldner was taking a medical leave of absence.

Hasbro did not give a cause of death, but Goldner disclosed in August 2020 that he had been undergoing treatment for cancer since 2014.

Goldner, who joined Hasbro in 2000, served as the CEO of Hasbro Inc. since 2008, and as chairman since May 2015.

Under his stewardship, Hasbro expanded beyond toys and games into television, movies, digital gaming and other areas. That strategy culminated with the 2019 acquisition Entertainment One Ltd., a British entertainment company that produces “Peppa Pig,” "PJ Masks” and other animated shows for preschoolers.

Goldner also served on the board of ViacomCBS.

Marc Rosenberg, a toy consultant who closely worked closely with Goldner as a marketing executive at Hasbro 15 years ago, said that Goldner was always interested in telling a story about toys and went to the archives to pull out such brands as My Little Pony, Transformers and the Tiniest Pet Shop.

“His idea was to take brands that had been sitting dormant and reimagine them," he said. “He always said you have to have a story arc, whether it is toys or movies.”

When Hasbro announced Goldner's medical leave, it said that Rich Stoddart, most recently the lead independent director of the company's board, had been appointed as interim CEO. Stoddart was previously CEO at marketing company InnerWorkings Inc. and Leo Burnett Worldwide. He has served on Hasbro’s board since 2014.

_______

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Should you invest $1,000 in Hasbro right now?

Before you consider Hasbro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hasbro wasn't on the list.

While Hasbro currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Hasbro (HAS)2.7$88.05-0.6%3.09%28.96Buy$104.99
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.