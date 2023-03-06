S&P 500   4,048.42 (+0.07%)
DOW   33,431.44 (+0.12%)
QQQ   300.02 (+0.11%)
AAPL   153.83 (+1.85%)
MSFT   256.87 (+0.62%)
META   184.90 (-0.19%)
GOOGL   95.13 (+1.58%)
AMZN   93.75 (-1.21%)
TSLA   193.81 (-2.01%)
NVDA   235.54 (-1.41%)
NIO   9.31 (-2.72%)
BABA   89.62 (-0.09%)
AMD   81.16 (-0.44%)
T   18.77 (-0.21%)
F   12.98 (-0.76%)
MU   56.83 (+0.09%)
CGC   2.23 (-2.19%)
GE   87.06 (+0.79%)
DIS   100.66 (-0.47%)
AMC   6.25 (-5.02%)
PFE   41.11 (-0.10%)
PYPL   76.78 (+0.64%)
NFLX   312.03 (-1.00%)
BridgeBio, Corcept rise; Aclaris Therapeutics, IAA fall

Mon., March 6, 2023 | The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:Altria Group Inc., up 66 cents to $47.19.The maker of Marlboro cigarettes announced a $2.75 billion investment in electronic cigarette startup NJOY.Ciena Corp., up $1.80 $50.89.The developer of high-speed networking technology beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.BridgeBio Pharma Inc., up $5.65 to $16.52.The rare disease drug developer gave investors an encouraging development update.Corcept Therapeutics Inc., up $2 to $21.20.The drug developer announced a plan to repurchase stock.Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., down $5.71 to $7.07.The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a discouraging update on a potential skin condition treatment.Qualtrics International Inc., up 13 cents to $17.26.The management company received a buyout offer from Silver Lake Management.IAA, Inc., down $2.87 to $38.32.The auto retailer’s advisors are reportedly recommending against a buyout offer from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.Valero Energy Corp., down $1.48 to $139.69.Most energy companies slipped as the price of crude oil remained volatile.

