QQQ   268.65 (+2.70%)
AAPL   129.64 (+3.70%)
MSFT   224.81 (+1.12%)
META   129.52 (+2.03%)
GOOGL   86.72 (+0.60%)
AMZN   85.79 (+3.21%)
TSLA   113.65 (+3.00%)
NVDA   148.74 (+4.27%)
NIO   10.25 (-5.62%)
BABA   107.19 (+2.50%)
AMD   63.76 (+2.29%)
T   19.58 (+1.93%)
MU   56.78 (+3.78%)
F   12.57 (+2.61%)
CGC   2.41 (+0.84%)
GE   71.78 (+0.69%)
DIS   94.52 (+2.83%)
AMC   3.87 (-2.27%)
PFE   50.95 (+2.60%)
PYPL   76.41 (+0.18%)
NFLX   315.35 (+1.82%)
Brother of plane crash victim to aid review of Boeing safety

Fri., January 6, 2023 | The Associated Press

Capt. Brian Eyre, who was serving as first officer, goes through pre-flight preparations in the flight deck before the first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on a Boeing 737-9 Max airplane, Monday, March 1, 2021, prior to a flight to San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Federal officials have named two dozen people to examine safety practices at Boeing, and one of them is a man whose sister died in the crash of a Boeing Max jetliner. The Federal Aviation Administration said the panel includes representatives from NASA, airlines and airline unions. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials have appointed a group of experts to examine safety practices at Boeing, including an aerospace engineer whose sister was killed in one of the crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the panel – required under a 2020 law passed by Congress — includes people from the FAA, NASA, airlines and aviation manufacturers. The group will have nine months to issue findings and recommendations.

Among the panel members named Thursday is Javier de Luis, a lecturer in aeronautics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His sister, Graziella de Luis Ponce, was a passenger on the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing Max that crashed in March 2019.

De Luis has been critical of Boeing for designing, and the FAA for approving, a flight-control system that could tip the plane’s nose down based on readings from a single sensor. That sensor malfunctioned on his sister’s plane and another Boeing Max that crashed in October 2018 in Indonesia. Everybody on board both planes — 346 people in all — died in the crashes.

“The fact that this airplane was allowed to fly with a system, that if one sensor failed would kill everybody on board — not once but twice — is a monumental failure not on Ethiopian but on Boeing and the FAA,” de Luis told the Seattle Times. “An airplane should not fall out of the sky because one sensor fails. End of story.”

Other members of the panel include a NASA safety-culture expert, the manager of the FAA office that oversees Boeing, executives from Southwest, American and United — all of which use the Max and have orders to buy many more — and representatives from several unions, including one that represents Boeing engineers.

Boeing Co., which is based in Arlington, Virginia, said it had no comment on the formation of the safety panel.

Congress directed the FAA to create the review panel as part of changes in FAA oversight of the company after the crashes. An 18-month investigation by the House Transportation Committee was scathing in its criticism of both Boeing and the FAA, which lawmakers said was too cozy with Boeing and paid insufficient attention to the flight-control system implicated in both crashes.


All Max jets were grounded worldwide for nearly two years while Boeing overhauled the system. The FAA cleared the planes to fly again in late 2020.

