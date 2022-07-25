Budget airline Allegiant cuts profit outlook on rising costs

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,966.84 (+0.13%)
DOW   31,990.04 (+0.28%)
QQQ   300.27 (-0.57%)
AAPL   152.95 (-0.74%)
MSFT   258.83 (-0.59%)
META   166.65 (-1.55%)
GOOGL   107.51 (-0.36%)
AMZN   121.14 (-1.05%)
TSLA   805.30 (-1.40%)
NVDA   170.24 (-1.70%)
NIO   19.33 (+0.47%)
BABA   101.06 (+0.45%)
AMD   87.54 (-0.64%)
MU   60.15 (-1.86%)
CGC   2.54 (-0.78%)
T   18.53 (+0.71%)
GE   68.36 (+0.25%)
F   12.84 (+0.16%)
DIS   102.69 (-0.03%)
AMC   14.91 (-3.81%)
PFE   51.77 (+1.05%)
PYPL   81.65 (+0.74%)
NFLX   218.51 (-0.88%)
S&P 500   3,966.84 (+0.13%)
DOW   31,990.04 (+0.28%)
QQQ   300.27 (-0.57%)
AAPL   152.95 (-0.74%)
MSFT   258.83 (-0.59%)
META   166.65 (-1.55%)
GOOGL   107.51 (-0.36%)
AMZN   121.14 (-1.05%)
TSLA   805.30 (-1.40%)
NVDA   170.24 (-1.70%)
NIO   19.33 (+0.47%)
BABA   101.06 (+0.45%)
AMD   87.54 (-0.64%)
MU   60.15 (-1.86%)
CGC   2.54 (-0.78%)
T   18.53 (+0.71%)
GE   68.36 (+0.25%)
F   12.84 (+0.16%)
DIS   102.69 (-0.03%)
AMC   14.91 (-3.81%)
PFE   51.77 (+1.05%)
PYPL   81.65 (+0.74%)
NFLX   218.51 (-0.88%)
S&P 500   3,966.84 (+0.13%)
DOW   31,990.04 (+0.28%)
QQQ   300.27 (-0.57%)
AAPL   152.95 (-0.74%)
MSFT   258.83 (-0.59%)
META   166.65 (-1.55%)
GOOGL   107.51 (-0.36%)
AMZN   121.14 (-1.05%)
TSLA   805.30 (-1.40%)
NVDA   170.24 (-1.70%)
NIO   19.33 (+0.47%)
BABA   101.06 (+0.45%)
AMD   87.54 (-0.64%)
MU   60.15 (-1.86%)
CGC   2.54 (-0.78%)
T   18.53 (+0.71%)
GE   68.36 (+0.25%)
F   12.84 (+0.16%)
DIS   102.69 (-0.03%)
AMC   14.91 (-3.81%)
PFE   51.77 (+1.05%)
PYPL   81.65 (+0.74%)
NFLX   218.51 (-0.88%)
S&P 500   3,966.84 (+0.13%)
DOW   31,990.04 (+0.28%)
QQQ   300.27 (-0.57%)
AAPL   152.95 (-0.74%)
MSFT   258.83 (-0.59%)
META   166.65 (-1.55%)
GOOGL   107.51 (-0.36%)
AMZN   121.14 (-1.05%)
TSLA   805.30 (-1.40%)
NVDA   170.24 (-1.70%)
NIO   19.33 (+0.47%)
BABA   101.06 (+0.45%)
AMD   87.54 (-0.64%)
MU   60.15 (-1.86%)
CGC   2.54 (-0.78%)
T   18.53 (+0.71%)
GE   68.36 (+0.25%)
F   12.84 (+0.16%)
DIS   102.69 (-0.03%)
AMC   14.91 (-3.81%)
PFE   51.77 (+1.05%)
PYPL   81.65 (+0.74%)
NFLX   218.51 (-0.88%)

Budget airline Allegiant cuts profit outlook on rising costs

Monday, July 25, 2022 | The Associated Press


An Allegiant Airbus A320 prepares to land in South Bend, Ind., Nov. 6, 2021. Shares of Allegiant Air's parent company tumbled in after-hours trading Monday, July 25, 2022, after the budget airline gave a disappointing preview of its second-quarter earnings that it said were undercut by higher costs, including fuel. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shares of Allegiant Air's parent company tumbled in after-hours trading Monday after the budget airline gave a disappointing preview of its second-quarter earnings that it said were undercut by higher costs, including fuel.

Allegiant Travel Co. said after the market closed that it expects to report earnings of 62 cents per share. The company had previously forecast profit of 92 cents per share, and analysts had been even more bullish, expecting $1.36 per share, according to a FactSet survey.

Its shares traded down more than 18% in extended trading on Monday.

Allegiant's woes echoed what bigger airlines have been saying the past two weeks: Demand for tickets remains strong as people want to travel following more than two years of pandemic, but costs are rising rapidly for fuel, labor and other expenses.

The Las Vegas-based airline said revenue for the April-June quarter was about $629 million, up 28% from the same period in 2019, and strong sales have continued in July, with flights running slightly higher than 90% full on average.

However, Allegiant paid $4.32 per gallon for fuel in the quarter, higher than it has expected, and planes consumed $9 million in extra fuel that the airline blamed on hauling more passengers per flight, which makes the planes heavier. Costs other than fuel were up 14% per mile, compared with 2019.

Allegiant is scheduled to report quarterly results on Aug. 3.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
2.3977 of 5 stars		$116.62+0.2%N/A14.91Moderate Buy$197.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Allegiant Travel right now?

Before you consider Allegiant Travel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allegiant Travel wasn't on the list.

While Allegiant Travel currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.