S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   323.75
Live updates | Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss evacuation
Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria refinery blast
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing
Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Live updates | Blaze at oil storage facility in west Russia
Live updates | Zelenskyy: US talks effective, encouraging
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   323.75
Live updates | Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss evacuation
Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria refinery blast
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing
Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Live updates | Blaze at oil storage facility in west Russia
Live updates | Zelenskyy: US talks effective, encouraging
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   323.75
Live updates | Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss evacuation
Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria refinery blast
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing
Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Live updates | Blaze at oil storage facility in west Russia
Live updates | Zelenskyy: US talks effective, encouraging
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   323.75
Live updates | Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss evacuation
Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria refinery blast
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing
Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Live updates | Blaze at oil storage facility in west Russia
Live updates | Zelenskyy: US talks effective, encouraging

Buffett to auction off one last private lunch for charity

Monday, April 25, 2022 | Josh Funk, AP Business Writer

Warren Buffett
In this May 7, 2018 file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview in Omaha, Neb. The world's most expensive lunch will go on sale again this spring when Buffett auctions off a private meal to raise money for a California homeless charity one last time. Buffett held the online lunch auction once a year for 20 years before the pandemic began to raise money for the Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, file)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The world's most expensive lunch will go on sale again this spring when investor Warren Buffett auctions off a private meal to raise money for a California homeless charity one last time.

Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO, held the lunch auction once a year for 20 years before the pandemic began to raise money for the Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless in San Francisco. The auction has been on hiatus for the past two years, but Glide said Monday — a few days before thousands of shareholders are expected to gather at this week's Berkshire annual meeting — that the event will be revived this year.

Every winning bid since 2008 has topped $1 million, and Buffett has raised nearly $34.5 million for the charity over the years.

Many of the past winners have been investors who revere Buffett for his remarkable track record of finding undervalues companies and stocks to buy for his Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate. But in the last auction, a cryptocurrency pioneer paid $4,567,888 in 2019 for the chance to dine with Buffett.

Buffett’s first wife, Susie, introduced him to Glide after she volunteered there. She died in 2004, but the connection endured.

Buffett has said he supports Glide because they help people in difficult situations find hope again in life. Glide provides meals, health care, job training, rehabilitation and housing support to the poor and homeless.

The 91-year-old billionaire didn't immediately respond to questions about why he decided the end the auction after this year.

Glide’s President and CEO Karen Hanrahan said Buffett’s “friendship and generosity over the past 22 years have been invaluable” to the charity.

The weeklong eBay auction will begin June 12 with an opening bid of $25,000 and continue through June 17. The winner will get to bring up to seven people to eat with Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steak house in New York City. The only topic that's off limits at the lunch is what Buffett might buy next.


Buffett’s company owns more than 90 companies including Geico insurance, BNSF railroad, several major utilities an an assortment of manufacturing and retail businesses. Berkshire Hathaway also has major investments in companies including Apple, Coca-Cola Co., American Express and Bank of America.

___

Follow Josh Funk online at www.twitter.com/funkwrite

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you consider Berkshire Hathaway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Berkshire Hathaway wasn't on the list.

While Berkshire Hathaway currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
American Express (AXP)
2.8415 of 5 stars		$179.26-3.5%1.16%17.96Hold$199.80
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)
1.25 of 5 stars		$505,440.00-2.0%N/A8.47HoldN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.