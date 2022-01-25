Buffett's Berkshire plans in-person shareholders meeting





OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company plans to hold its annual shareholders meeting that used to routinely attract more than 40,000 people in person this spring for the first time since the pandemic began.

Berkshire Hathaway said Tuesday that at this point it is planning to hold the meeting in person on April 30. For the past two years, the meeting was held online only.

In the past, throngs of people would fill an arena in downtown Omaha every year to listen to Buffett and other Berkshire officials spend hours answering any and all questions. Many of Berkshire's more than 90 companies also set up booths to sell some of the products in a crowded exhibit hall adjoining the arena.

Berkshire said the meeting will also be webcast again this year for anyone who would rather watch it online.

The company also said it will release Buffett's well-read annual letter to shareholders and Berkshire's earnings report on its website on Feb. 26.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire is an eclectic conglomerate that includes BNSF railroad, a number of large electric utilities, Geico insurance and an assortment of retail and manufacturing companies. Berkshire also holds large stock investments in Apple, Coca-Cola, Bank of America and other companies.

