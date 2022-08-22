Buffett's company likely to add to its stake in Occidental









OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company has received clearance to boost its 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum to as much as 50%, but it's not immediately clear how many more shares Berkshire Hathaway plans to buy or whether it will consider buying the entire company.

Shares of the of the oil producer soared nearly 12% Friday after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revealed that it had approved Berkshire's request to buy up to 50% of the Houston company.

Shares slid 3% to around $69 amid a broader sell-off Monday and as speculation cooled over the potential for Berkshire to buy the entire company.

Berkshire doesn't typically comment on its stock investments beyond what it is required to disclose, and Buffett didn't respond to questions about Occidental on Monday. But Buffett told shareholders at the company's annual meeting in April that he started buying Occidental shares in late February because what the CEO was telling investors then “made nothing but sense” to him.

Berkshire's Occidental purchases and a $20 billion investment in Chevron shares early this year allowed Buffett to capitalize on the surge in oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan said he thinks it’s likely that Berkshire will keep buying Occidental shares when the price drops below $60 again. The shares are up 13% in just the past 30 days, and up 130% this year. But he doesn’t think it’s likely that Berkshire will try to acquire the whole company unless Occidental shares fall significantly.

CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert said she also expects Berkshire to keep buying, but she noted that Berkshire has committed to use $11.6 billion of its roughly $105 billion in cash later this year to purchase the Alleghany insurance conglomerate.

In addition to Berkshire's massive stake in Occidental's common shares, it also holds $10 billion worth of preferred stock and warrants to buy another 83.9 million Occidental shares at $59.62 apiece. It picked up both of those in 2019 when it helped finance Occidental's purchase of Anadarko.

Besides investments, the Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire owns more than 90 companies outright including Geico insurance, several major utilities, BNSF railroad and an assortment of manufacturing and retail companies including See's Candy, Dairy Queen and Precision Castparts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) 1.2957 of 5 stars $447,154.99 -2.2% N/A 59.46 Hold $535,000.00

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".