QQQ   274.70 (-1.03%)
AAPL   132.24 (-0.94%)
MSFT   234.51 (-0.53%)
META   132.22 (-0.50%)
GOOGL   90.11 (-1.54%)
AMZN   94.36 (-0.77%)
TSLA   117.93 (-4.29%)
NVDA   156.38 (-2.27%)
NIO   11.21 (-2.61%)
BABA   112.53 (-2.16%)
AMD   67.69 (-1.98%)
T   19.44 (+0.15%)
MU   56.54 (-2.62%)
F   13.18 (-0.30%)
CGC   2.43 (-2.02%)
GE   77.49 (-0.26%)
DIS   97.83 (+1.56%)
AMC   4.88 (-0.81%)
PFE   46.74 (-1.50%)
PYPL   77.66 (-1.12%)
NFLX   323.76 (-1.07%)
QQQ   274.70 (-1.03%)
AAPL   132.24 (-0.94%)
MSFT   234.51 (-0.53%)
META   132.22 (-0.50%)
GOOGL   90.11 (-1.54%)
AMZN   94.36 (-0.77%)
TSLA   117.93 (-4.29%)
NVDA   156.38 (-2.27%)
NIO   11.21 (-2.61%)
BABA   112.53 (-2.16%)
AMD   67.69 (-1.98%)
T   19.44 (+0.15%)
MU   56.54 (-2.62%)
F   13.18 (-0.30%)
CGC   2.43 (-2.02%)
GE   77.49 (-0.26%)
DIS   97.83 (+1.56%)
AMC   4.88 (-0.81%)
PFE   46.74 (-1.50%)
PYPL   77.66 (-1.12%)
NFLX   323.76 (-1.07%)
QQQ   274.70 (-1.03%)
AAPL   132.24 (-0.94%)
MSFT   234.51 (-0.53%)
META   132.22 (-0.50%)
GOOGL   90.11 (-1.54%)
AMZN   94.36 (-0.77%)
TSLA   117.93 (-4.29%)
NVDA   156.38 (-2.27%)
NIO   11.21 (-2.61%)
BABA   112.53 (-2.16%)
AMD   67.69 (-1.98%)
T   19.44 (+0.15%)
MU   56.54 (-2.62%)
F   13.18 (-0.30%)
CGC   2.43 (-2.02%)
GE   77.49 (-0.26%)
DIS   97.83 (+1.56%)
AMC   4.88 (-0.81%)
PFE   46.74 (-1.50%)
PYPL   77.66 (-1.12%)
NFLX   323.76 (-1.07%)
QQQ   274.70 (-1.03%)
AAPL   132.24 (-0.94%)
MSFT   234.51 (-0.53%)
META   132.22 (-0.50%)
GOOGL   90.11 (-1.54%)
AMZN   94.36 (-0.77%)
TSLA   117.93 (-4.29%)
NVDA   156.38 (-2.27%)
NIO   11.21 (-2.61%)
BABA   112.53 (-2.16%)
AMD   67.69 (-1.98%)
T   19.44 (+0.15%)
MU   56.54 (-2.62%)
F   13.18 (-0.30%)
CGC   2.43 (-2.02%)
GE   77.49 (-0.26%)
DIS   97.83 (+1.56%)
AMC   4.88 (-0.81%)
PFE   46.74 (-1.50%)
PYPL   77.66 (-1.12%)
NFLX   323.76 (-1.07%)

Bulgaria seeks to change EU-funded recovery plan over coal

Thu., January 12, 2023 | The Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s Parliament on Thursday decided to demand that country’s government renegotiate the energy part of an EU-funded post-pandemic recovery plan, to save the country’s coal-fired power plants from closure.

Lawmakers voted 187-2 with nine abstentions to approve a revision of the plan, which is key to receiving 6.3 billion euros in EU funding from the bloc’s post-COVID recovery stimulus package.

During the vote in Parliament, several hundred miners and energy workers gathered outside the building to demand guarantees for their jobs. The protest, organized by the country’s two largest trade unions, remained peaceful.

Under the decision, the government will have to move away from its commitment to make 40% cuts in its 2019 level of carbon emission by the end of 2025 and will seek guarantees that coal plants can continue operating without restrictions at least until 2038.

The government has until the end of March to file a formal request for renegotiating the national recovery plan with the European Commission.

Nearly half of electricity in the Balkan country of 7 million is produced by coal-fired power plants, while a further 35% comes from nuclear energy. The rest is covered by hydroelectric, solar and wind generation.

The financial burden of reducing carbon emissions poses a huge challenge to Bulgaria, which has one of the lowest gross domestic products per capita in the EU.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2022

Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.

Get This Free Report
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2022 Cover
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Recent Videos

PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: