Bull Signal Flashing for Kellogg Stock

S&P 500   3,966.85
DOW   31,656.42
QQQ   301.86
China demands US drop tech export curbs after Nvidia warning
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 9/1/2022
Asian stock markets mixed ahead of latest US jobs reading
S&P 500   3,966.85
DOW   31,656.42
QQQ   301.86
China demands US drop tech export curbs after Nvidia warning
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 9/1/2022
Asian stock markets mixed ahead of latest US jobs reading
S&P 500   3,966.85
DOW   31,656.42
QQQ   301.86
China demands US drop tech export curbs after Nvidia warning
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 9/1/2022
Asian stock markets mixed ahead of latest US jobs reading
S&P 500   3,966.85
DOW   31,656.42
QQQ   301.86
China demands US drop tech export curbs after Nvidia warning
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 9/1/2022
Asian stock markets mixed ahead of latest US jobs reading

Bull Signal Flashing for Kellogg Stock

Thu., September 1, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has taken a step back from its Aug. 19, roughly six-year high of $76.99. However, it looks like the equity might already be recovering from this selloff, last seen up 1% to trade at $73.49 after the $72 level kept the recent pullback in check. Year-to-date, K is up 14.1%, and could add to these gains, as its latest dip has placed the shares near a historically bullish trendline that could help it rebound even further.

According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's latest study, K is within one standard deviation of its 80-day moving average. The food manufacturer has seen three similar signals over the past three years, and was higher one month later each time, averaging a 1.4% gain for that period. A comparable move from the stock's current perch would place it just above the $74.50 mark. 

K Chart September 1

Analysts are firmly bearish towards Kellogg stock, leaving plenty of room for upgrades going forward. Of the 13 in coverage, 11 call the security a "hold" or worse, while only two say "strong buy." What's more, the 12-month consensus target price of $73.84 is a slim 0.6% premium to K's current perch, which also leaves the equity open to a round of price-target hikes.

Additional tailwinds could come from a sentiment shift in the options pits. This is per K's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 0.90 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which sits higher than 86% of readings from the past 12 months. This implies that while calls are still outnumbering puts, the latter is much more popular than usual. 

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.