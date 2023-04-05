QQQ   317.17 (-0.60%)
AAPL   164.48 (-0.69%)
MSFT   285.53 (-0.57%)
META   213.64 (-0.50%)
GOOGL   104.28 (-0.42%)
AMZN   102.68 (-1.22%)
TSLA   187.70 (-2.53%)
NVDA   266.88 (-2.79%)
NIO   8.96 (-2.71%)
BABA   98.77 (-1.94%)
AMD   93.27 (-2.71%)
T   19.70 (+0.31%)
F   12.47 (-1.97%)
MU   56.45 (-1.43%)
CGC   1.67 (+0.01%)
GE   94.66 (-0.41%)
DIS   99.82 (+0.25%)
AMC   4.02 (+2.81%)
PFE   41.75 (+2.08%)
PYPL   74.60 (-0.88%)
NFLX   341.36 (-1.55%)
Bullish Trendline Could Boost Skyworks Solutions Stock

Tue., April 4, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) is down 1.5% to trade at $115.65 at last check. This pullback placed the equity near a historically bullish trendline, though, which presents traders with an interesting entry point. 

Specfically, SWKS stock just came within one standard deviation of its 40-day moving average. One month after the last four pullbacks to this trendline the stock was higher, and averaged a solid 8% gain, according to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White.

A similar move from its current perch would put Skyworks stock above $124, and past a short-term ceiling at the $118 level. It would also help the security put a dent in its 14.2% year-over-year deficit, and add to its 26.4% year-to-date lead.

SWKS Chart April 042023

An unwinding of analysts' pessimism could also be a boon for Skyworks Solutions stock. While 11 covering brokerages rate SWKS a "buy" or better, 10 still recommend a "hold" or worse.

Speculating with options could be the right way to go. The security's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 29% ranks in the lowest percentile of annual readings, and implies options traders are pricing in low volatility expectations at the moment.

