Bulls Target Costco Stock After Retailer Shares Impressive March Sales

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is bucking the broad-market pullback this afternoon, last seen up 2.9% at $601.82, after the company posted upbeat comparable sales for March. The big box retailer reported a 17.2% jump for the month, which topped analysts' estimates, coming in above the 12.7% rise in U.S. sales as well.

The report was met with a bevy of bull notes, with no less than four analysts hiking their price targets. The highest came from Jefferies to $670 from $650. Meanwhile, Evercore ISI also chimed in, calling the stock a core holding amidst a retail landscape pockmarked by inflation issues. The analyst added that "rising renewal rates and lagged inflationary pass-through" could lead to a future fee increase, while it also pointed to a potential special dividend.

Even before today's price-target hikes, the brokerage bunch was optimistic on Costco stock. Of the 16 in coverage, 12 said "buy" or better. There's still room for more price-target adjustments however, as the 12-month consensus price target of $574.90 is a 5.1% discount to current levels.

COST is trading at its highest level on record today, earlier hitting $605.48. It's been an impressive comeback off its late-February pullback, especially as many stocks continue to lag. In fact, Costco stock added 10.9% last month, logging its biggest percentage jump since November 2017. With steadfast support guiding the shares up the charts, COST now boasts a year-over-year lead of 68.2%.

Options traders are also reacting to Costco's latest announcement. So far, 62,000 calls and 31,000 puts have exchanged hands, which is four time the intraday average. The weekly 4/8 600-strike call is by far the most popular, with positions being bought to open here. This implies traders are expecting even more upside for the stock by the time these contracts expire tomorrow at the close.

Sentiment among short-term options traders, however, has been incredibly put-heavy, which could provide additional tailwinds, should some of these bears begin to jump ship. This is per COST's Schaeffer's put/call volume ratio (SOIR) of 1.52, which sits higher than 99% of readings from the past year.

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.