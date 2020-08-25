Log in

Burger King operator in China fined over expired ingredients

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | The Associated Press


In this file photo taken Friday, July 17, 2020, a man wearing a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a Burger King restaurant franchise in Beijing. The operator of six Burger King outlets in southern China has been required to pay more than $400,000 in fines and other penalties for using expired food, a regulator announced Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

BEIJING (AP) — The operator of six Burger King outlets in southern China that used expired ingredients has been required to pay more than $400,000 in a case publicized by state TV, a regulator announced Tuesday.

One of the outlets in the city of Nanchang was criticized on July 16 on an annual consumer protection program that in past years has focused on foreign auto, smartphone and other brands.

Burger King apologized at that time and promised to cooperate with the investigation of outlets operated by a franchisee.

The restaurant operator was fined 916,504 yuan ($132,600), the Nanchang Market Supervision Bureau announced. The bureau also confiscated “illegal income,” raising the total to 2.8 million yuan ($407,000).

Food safety is especially sensitive in China following scandals over tainted, fake or shoddy milk, drugs and other products that injured or killed consumers.

