S&P 500   4,455.48
DOW   34,798.00
QQQ   373.33
Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era
What's the price of Biden’s plan? Democrats drive for zero
German vote nearly even for Merkel's bloc, Social Democrats
Pelosi vows to pass infrastructure, eyes smaller social bill
Start a Side Hustle by Selling on Amazon
UK gas stations run dry as trucker shortage sparks hoarding
Average US price of gas up by a penny per gallon to $3.25
S&P 500   4,455.48
DOW   34,798.00
QQQ   373.33
Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era
What's the price of Biden’s plan? Democrats drive for zero
German vote nearly even for Merkel's bloc, Social Democrats
Pelosi vows to pass infrastructure, eyes smaller social bill
Start a Side Hustle by Selling on Amazon
UK gas stations run dry as trucker shortage sparks hoarding
Average US price of gas up by a penny per gallon to $3.25
S&P 500   4,455.48
DOW   34,798.00
QQQ   373.33
Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era
What's the price of Biden’s plan? Democrats drive for zero
German vote nearly even for Merkel's bloc, Social Democrats
Pelosi vows to pass infrastructure, eyes smaller social bill
Start a Side Hustle by Selling on Amazon
UK gas stations run dry as trucker shortage sparks hoarding
Average US price of gas up by a penny per gallon to $3.25
S&P 500   4,455.48
DOW   34,798.00
QQQ   373.33
Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era
What's the price of Biden’s plan? Democrats drive for zero
German vote nearly even for Merkel's bloc, Social Democrats
Pelosi vows to pass infrastructure, eyes smaller social bill
Start a Side Hustle by Selling on Amazon
UK gas stations run dry as trucker shortage sparks hoarding
Average US price of gas up by a penny per gallon to $3.25

Business economists lower growth forecasts due to virus

Sunday, September 26, 2021 | The Associated Press


A retail location is for rent, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the SoHo neighborhood of New York. The nation's business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation's business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.

In a survey being released Monday, the National Association of Business Economists found that its panel now expects full-year economic growth of 5.6%, down from a forecast for 6.7% growth in NABE's previous survey in May. However, economists raised their forecast for 2022 economic growth to 3.5% from a previous outlook of 2.8%.

The NABE’s findings are based on the responses of 47 forecasters earlier this month.

Inflation should remain at elevated levels through the fourth quarter before moderating next year, the panelists predict. Consumers have faced sharply higher prices for goods and services this year as businesses deal with an unprecedented jump in wholesales prices.

While NABE's survey now sees inflation coming in this year at a hot 5.1% year-over-year, economists appear to believe the higher prices will mostly prove to be temporary. Inflation is expected to moderate next year to a level of 2.4%.

The coronavirus remains the dominant variable around how the U.S. economy will do for the rest of the year and into 2022, according to NABE. Roughly two-thirds of those surveyed see a potential vaccine-resistant version of the coronavirus being the biggest risk to the economy. A faster rollout of vaccines, however, would provide the biggest upside to the economy this year and next year, roughly half of the panelists said.

NABE's panelists were split on the issue of there being a potential labor shortage. About 44% of panelists said their companies were not experiencing any labor shortages or issues, while 35% said they were seeing a labor shortage. One in five panelists did not know or was unsure.


7 Bellwether Stocks Signaling a Return to Normal

Bellwether stocks are considered to be leading indicators about the direction of the overall economy, a specific sector, or the broader market. They are predictive stocks in that investors can use the company’s earnings reports to gauge economic strength or weakness.

The traditional definition of bellwether stocks brings to mind established, blue-chip companies. They are the home of mature brands with consumer loyalty. These may be stocks that aren’t associated with exceptional growth; some may be dividend stocks.

But there’s something different about normal this time around. If it’s true (and I think it is) that the old rules no longer apply, investors need to change the way they think about bellwether stocks. Plus, let’s face it, many stocks that we might consider to be bellwether stocks have already had a bit of a vaccine rally. That means that the easy gains are gone.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven of what may be termed the new bellwether stocks. These are stocks that investors should be paying attention to as the economy continues to reopen.

One quality of many of these stocks is that they are either negative for 2021 or underperforming the broader market. And that means that they are likely to have a strong upside as the economy grows.

View the "7 Bellwether Stocks Signaling a Return to Normal".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.