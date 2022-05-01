Busy Parents: Sign up for Life Insurance with This Speedy Provider





There are some essential things in life that many of us tend to procrastinate. For young parents, the list of responsibilities you acquire feels ever-mounting, and so doing simple, important things like signing up for life insurance can often fall by the wayside. When getting a policy is known to take a long time, and we live in a digital age that gets faster by the minute, it’s understandable that barely over half of U.S. adults are covered.

At the same time, it’s not uncommon to talk to someone who does have coverage and wishes that they had secured a policy when they were younger. So if your family and career are growing, don’t waste any more time. You can get a quote and secure a policy in no time with Haven Life Insurance Agency. Backed and owned by MassMutual, this new-age provider offers an online application system that adds modern speed to over a century’s worth of experience in the insurance industry.

When you get started using the quote tool on Haven Life’s website, all you need to do is answer a few simple questions about who you are, where you’re from, and the depth of coverage you need. From there, the intuitive system will generate a quote for one of two coverage options. First, there is Haven Term, which is a medically underwritten life insurance policy that can pay out up to $3 million1 in coverage. There’s also Haven Simple — a new-age option that enables you to secure life insurance entirely online without being required to take a medical exam2 to finalize your coverage.

To get an idea of the range of policies, here’s an example. A 31-year-old woman in excellent health from Virginia who wants five years of coverage that pays out $25,000 would get a quote for Haven Simple at just $4.78 per month. That same woman looking for a 30-year policy paying out $3 million would be quoted for a Haven Term policy that costs just $122.42 per month.

The range of costs, coverages, and ease of getting quotes and comparisons has helped Haven Life earn its stellar reputation. From over 1,000 TrustPilot reviews, it maintains an average rating of 4.8/5 stars. One user named Mark wrote of his experience: “The whole process was seamless and easy. My application for term life insurance was all done online. The rates are fair, and the people at Haven Life seem to genuinely care about their customers.” Newsweek agrees with the last sentiment, which is why it named Haven Life in its Best America Customer Service 2022 list.

Don’t waste any more time. Answer a few quick questions and discover how low your term life insurance from Haven Life can be.

Sponsored by Haven Life Insurance Agency.

Haven Term is a Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC21 HAVEN TERM in certain states, including NC; HAVEN TERM CA21 in California) issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company (C.M. Life), Enfield, CT 06082. In New York (DTC-NY) and in other states, it is issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111-0001.

Haven Simple is a Simplified Issue Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC20 HAVEN SIMPLE in certain states, including NC) issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company, Enfield, CT 06082. Policy and rider form numbers and features may vary by state and may not be available in all states. Our Agency license number in California is OK71922 and in Arkansas 100139527.

1Coverage amount available for those ages 20-59 is up to $3M.

2Issuing the policy or paying its benefits depends on the applicant’s insurability, based on their answers to the health questions in the application and their truthfulness.

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.