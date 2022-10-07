Buy the Dip on This Struggling Solar Stock

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) was last seen down 2.3% at $255.51, extending yesterday's 9.3% drop after short-seller Carson Block set his sights on the solar sector, specifically Sunrun (RUN) and Hannon Armstrong (HASI). According to the interview published by the Financial Times, Block accused the sector of "an obsession with rapid growth at the expense of standards." Enphase stock has the potential to stage a rebound, though. This pullback has ENPH within one standard deviation of its 80-day moving average -- a trendline with historically bullish implications according to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White. The equity has seen six similar signals in the last three years, and was higher one month later half of the time, averaging a 10.7% gain. A move of similar magnitude would place ENPH above $282 and closer to its Sept. 8 record high of $324.83. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of 23.1 sits firmly in "oversold" territory, which also points the equity toward a short-term bounce.

The stock is seeing attractively priced premiums at the moment, per ENPH's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 72%, which sits in the 26th percentile of its annual range. Furthermore, the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a high 99 out of 100, meaning ENPH has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away. But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

