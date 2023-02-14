Buzzy Auto Stock Attracts Options Traders

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) is up 1.4% at $12.91 at last check, with investors expecting the automaker to reveal plans to build a $3.5 billion lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Michigan. The security has already added more than 16% so far in 2023, though the $14 level rejected its latest rally. Still, the 20-day moving average is acting as support, and Ford Motor stock is becoming popular with options traders.

According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of stocks that have attracted the highest weekly options volume in the past 10 days, F saw 4,014,511 calls and 2,289,470 puts traded. The most popular contract during this time period was the weekly 2/10 13.50 call. The only other automaker on the list is electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla (TSLA).

These options traders are in luck, as Ford Motor stock boasts affordable premiums at the moment, per its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 36% that ranks in the extremely low 1st percentile of its annual range. Plus, its Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at 88 out of 100, meaning F has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations in the past year.

Additional tailwinds could come from a sentiment shift among analysts. In fact, 11 of the 16 brokerages in coverage carry a "hold" or worse rating, suggesting there is still ample room for upgrades.

