S&P 500   4,259.52
DOW   33,174.07
QQQ   331.27
3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can't Ignore
Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale 
A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,259.52
DOW   33,174.07
QQQ   331.27
3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can't Ignore
Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale 
A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,259.52
DOW   33,174.07
QQQ   331.27
3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can't Ignore
Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale 
A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,259.52
DOW   33,174.07
QQQ   331.27
3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can't Ignore
Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale 
A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By the numbers: the giant COVID relief package, 1 year later

Thursday, March 10, 2022 | Chris Megerian, Associated Press

Miguel Cardona, Kamala Harris
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona participates in a listening session at the Boys & Girls Club of New Haven, Conn., on March 26, 2021, on how the American Rescue Plan addresses child poverty and education. It's been one year since President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan. The $1.9 trillion package of relief measures was designed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and help the economy rebound. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — One year ago, President Joe Biden signed the giant American Rescue Plan into law. Some highlights of how the $1.9 trillion was used, according to administration officials:

— About $50 billion went toward coronavirus testing, contact tracing and laboratory upgrades.

— Vaccine distribution received $15 billion, and public outreach $1 billion.

— Officials put $10 billion toward medical devices and equipment to treat infections.

— More than $400 billion was distributed through 170 million Economic Impact Payments. The average amount was $2,300.

— An expanded child tax credit was distributed monthly last year, and $93 billion was sent to 40 million families with 65 million children. More money will be sent out during tax season.

— More than $245 billion has been distributed to state, local, territory and tribal governments. Another $105 billion is scheduled to be distributed in May.

— Schools received $122 billion in relief funding, with additional money being directed toward homeless students or children with disabilities. Nearly $40 billion has been provided to colleges and universities.

— Another $39 billion was provided to support child care services. More than 150,000 providers who serve more than 5 million children have received funding.


7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll

Americans are facing a historic supply chain crisis. The solutions are simple on the one hand and maddeningly complex on the other. And no industry embodies that complexity more than the trucking industry. Just getting the barges unloaded will not be enough. Those goods have to be transported to a final destination.

For that, we’re going to need trucks. And those trucks will need drivers. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), approximately 70% of consumer goods in the United States are transported by trucks. However, for a variety of reasons, the industry faces a shortage of qualified drivers.

How extreme is that shortage? The ATA estimates that the shortage of qualified truck drivers sits at over 50,000 and continues to grow. In fact, it suggests that over 900,000 drivers are needed and there simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet that demand.

We’re not going to see one million new drivers on the road by the end of the year. And even if we did, trucking companies will be a beneficiary as the industry rises to meet this moment. This also means that investors should be eyeing trucking stocks. And that’s why we’ve prepared this special presentation which identifies seven trucking stocks that are excellent opportunities at this time.

View the "7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.