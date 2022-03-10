By the numbers: the giant COVID relief package, 1 year later









WASHINGTON (AP) — One year ago, President Joe Biden signed the giant American Rescue Plan into law. Some highlights of how the $1.9 trillion was used, according to administration officials:

— About $50 billion went toward coronavirus testing, contact tracing and laboratory upgrades.

— Vaccine distribution received $15 billion, and public outreach $1 billion.

— Officials put $10 billion toward medical devices and equipment to treat infections.

— More than $400 billion was distributed through 170 million Economic Impact Payments. The average amount was $2,300.

— An expanded child tax credit was distributed monthly last year, and $93 billion was sent to 40 million families with 65 million children. More money will be sent out during tax season.

— More than $245 billion has been distributed to state, local, territory and tribal governments. Another $105 billion is scheduled to be distributed in May.

— Schools received $122 billion in relief funding, with additional money being directed toward homeless students or children with disabilities. Nearly $40 billion has been provided to colleges and universities.

— Another $39 billion was provided to support child care services. More than 150,000 providers who serve more than 5 million children have received funding.

