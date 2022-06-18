Cable One Stock Jumped 10% Since Buyback Program Announcement

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American broadband communications provider. CABO serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states through Sparklight and their portfolio of brands. Cable One provides residential customers with a variety of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced Wi-Fi, and video through its fiber-optic infrastructure. CABO also offers broadband solutions for businesses of all sizes.

On May 23, Cable One announced the authorization of a stock repurchase program of up to $450 million of CABO stock. The repurchase program is in addition to the remaining repurchase authorization previously approved by the company’s board in July of 2015, of which $75.4 million of repurchase authorization remained as of March 31.

Cable One stock has decreased about 34% in price year-over-year and CABO is down 42% since reaching its 52-week high of $2,136.14 last September. Additionally, shares of CABO have dropped in price 29% year-to-date. However, Cable One stock price is up 9% over the past month and has recovered 18% since shooting down to a 52-week low of $1,049.81 in early May. Cable One stock also offers a dividend yield of 0.9% with a forward dividend of $11.00.

The broadband company has already managed to increase their trailing 12-month revenues and net income 5.3% and 36.2%, respectively, since their fiscal 2021 report. Current estimates indicate 7.6% revenue growth and 44.8% earnings growth for fiscal 2022.

Nonetheless, Cable One stock's valuation remains high at a price-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.55, when taking the broadband company’s 2023 estimates into account. For fiscal 2023 Cable One is expected to grow revenues only 2.5% and see a 10.2% drop in earnings. In addition, CABO is badly postured for the long-term with $3.89 billion in total debt and just $368.17 million in cash on their balance sheet, making Cable One stock too high-risk of an investment for fundamental-based investors at this time.

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.