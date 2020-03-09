S&P 500   2,746.56 (-7.60%)
DOW   23,851.02 (-7.79%)
QQQ   193.57 (-6.95%)
AAPL   266.17 (-7.91%)
FB   169.50 (-6.40%)
MSFT   150.58 (-6.80%)
GOOGL   1,215.79 (-6.17%)
AMZN   1,800.61 (-5.29%)
CGC   13.22 (-13.48%)
NVDA   245.44 (-7.74%)
BABA   194.96 (-4.73%)
MU   45.97 (-10.69%)
GE   8.21 (-12.66%)
TSLA   608.00 (-13.57%)
AMD   43.27 (-10.95%)
T   34.69 (-6.32%)
ACB   0.95 (-18.82%)
F   5.90 (-9.09%)
NFLX   346.49 (-6.09%)
PRI   99.47 (-9.70%)
BAC   21.93 (-14.70%)
GILD   73.52 (-8.35%)
DIS   104.35 (-9.47%)
Cabot, Clorex rise; Marathon Oil, Wells Fargo fall

Posted on Monday, March 9th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Quest Diagnostics Inc., down $2.18 to $109.84.

Medical diagnostics companies held up better than the broader market as the virus outbreak increases the need for testing services.

Marathon Oil Corp., down $3.20 to $3.63.

The price of oil plunged as major crude-producing nations clashed over production plans.

Wells Fargo & Co., down $4.61 to $32.48.

The troubled bank said the chairwoman of its board of directors has resigned.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., down $16.74 to $48.27.

The U.S. urged citizens to avoid cruise ships because of the increased risk of infection.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., up 52 cents to $16.89.

The natural gas producer gained as gas prices fared better than crude oil prices.

Clorox Co., up $1.64 to $174.90.

Sales of disinfectants have surged as the virus outbreak spreads.

Thor Industries Inc., down $18.77 to $51.27.

The company's fiscal second-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Mylan N.V., down $1.02 to $14.38.

The company's own version of the cancer drug Avastin is being reviewed by U.S. regulators.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Marathon Oil (MRO)$3.63-46.9%5.51%6.15Hold$16.25
Mylan (MYL)$14.38-6.6%N/A479.49Buy$26.37
Thor Industries (THO)$51.27-26.8%3.12%16.65Hold$75.11
Quest Diagnostics (DGX)$109.84-1.9%1.93%17.49Hold$110.88
Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)$16.89+3.2%2.37%10.36Buy$21.18

