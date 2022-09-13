50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   293.70 (-5.48%)
AAPL   153.84 (-5.87%)
MSFT   251.99 (-5.50%)
META   153.13 (-9.37%)
GOOGL   104.32 (-5.90%)
AMZN   126.82 (-7.06%)
TSLA   292.13 (-4.04%)
NVDA   131.31 (-9.47%)
NIO   21.97 (+1.01%)
BABA   89.47 (-5.51%)
AMD   77.03 (-8.99%)
T   16.83 (-3.16%)
MU   53.62 (-7.46%)
CGC   3.46 (-9.66%)
F   14.74 (-5.15%)
GE   70.84 (-5.95%)
DIS   111.76 (-3.98%)
AMC   9.72 (-4.89%)
PYPL   95.01 (-2.70%)
PFE   46.19 (-3.29%)
NFLX   218.13 (-7.78%)
QQQ   293.70 (-5.48%)
AAPL   153.84 (-5.87%)
MSFT   251.99 (-5.50%)
META   153.13 (-9.37%)
GOOGL   104.32 (-5.90%)
AMZN   126.82 (-7.06%)
TSLA   292.13 (-4.04%)
NVDA   131.31 (-9.47%)
NIO   21.97 (+1.01%)
BABA   89.47 (-5.51%)
AMD   77.03 (-8.99%)
T   16.83 (-3.16%)
MU   53.62 (-7.46%)
CGC   3.46 (-9.66%)
F   14.74 (-5.15%)
GE   70.84 (-5.95%)
DIS   111.76 (-3.98%)
AMC   9.72 (-4.89%)
PYPL   95.01 (-2.70%)
PFE   46.19 (-3.29%)
NFLX   218.13 (-7.78%)
QQQ   293.70 (-5.48%)
AAPL   153.84 (-5.87%)
MSFT   251.99 (-5.50%)
META   153.13 (-9.37%)
GOOGL   104.32 (-5.90%)
AMZN   126.82 (-7.06%)
TSLA   292.13 (-4.04%)
NVDA   131.31 (-9.47%)
NIO   21.97 (+1.01%)
BABA   89.47 (-5.51%)
AMD   77.03 (-8.99%)
T   16.83 (-3.16%)
MU   53.62 (-7.46%)
CGC   3.46 (-9.66%)
F   14.74 (-5.15%)
GE   70.84 (-5.95%)
DIS   111.76 (-3.98%)
AMC   9.72 (-4.89%)
PYPL   95.01 (-2.70%)
PFE   46.19 (-3.29%)
NFLX   218.13 (-7.78%)
QQQ   293.70 (-5.48%)
AAPL   153.84 (-5.87%)
MSFT   251.99 (-5.50%)
META   153.13 (-9.37%)
GOOGL   104.32 (-5.90%)
AMZN   126.82 (-7.06%)
TSLA   292.13 (-4.04%)
NVDA   131.31 (-9.47%)
NIO   21.97 (+1.01%)
BABA   89.47 (-5.51%)
AMD   77.03 (-8.99%)
T   16.83 (-3.16%)
MU   53.62 (-7.46%)
CGC   3.46 (-9.66%)
F   14.74 (-5.15%)
GE   70.84 (-5.95%)
DIS   111.76 (-3.98%)
AMC   9.72 (-4.89%)
PYPL   95.01 (-2.70%)
PFE   46.19 (-3.29%)
NFLX   218.13 (-7.78%)

California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies

Tue., September 13, 2022 | Don Thompson, Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“California will not stand by as social media is weaponized to spread hate and disinformation that threaten our communities and foundational values as a country,” Newsom said in a statement Tuesday announcing the signing.

A coalition of the bill's opponents have said companies already have to make their content moderation policies public, and objected to the bill's requirement that these companies to disclose sensitive information to the state attorney general. Opponents include the California Chamber of Commerce, Computer and Communications Industry Association, Consumer Technology Association, Internet Coalition, Netchoice and TechNet.

But the bill had bipartisan support from lawmakers despite some concerns, and advanced after stalling last year over free speech issues.

The bill's author, Democratic Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, said the measure includes the world's most stringent transparency requirements for companies like Facebook and Instagram to disclose in detail how they remove content including hate speech, disinformation, extremism, harassment, and foreign political interference.

“Social media has created incredible opportunities, but also real and proximate threats to our kids, to vulnerable communities, and to American democracy as we know it,” Gabriel said in a statement. He said the law will “pull back the curtain” on how these companies address problem content.

The bill was sought by the Anti-Defamation League and other groups, which said the measure is key to combatting online hate speech.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.