California Gov. Newsom and wife earned $1.5 million in 2020





SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife earned nearly $1.5 million in 2020 and paid about $480,000 in taxes, down from $1.7 million in income the couple reported in 2019 in his first year as governor, records released Tuesday showed.

The couple’s joint federal tax return showed they paid a tax rate of about 32%.

Newsom earned about $201,000 as governor in 2020, but most of his income comes from winery and restaurant businesses that he put in a blind trust when he became governor. As a result of the trust, it’s not clear in the documents what businesses gained or lost money that year.

His wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is a documentary filmmaker.

The records show the couple earned over $1 million from business entities and partnerships, had nearly $130,000 in capital gains and over $440,000 in compensation.

Their deductions included about $10,000 in business expenses, $285,000 in rent and royalty expenses and nearly $50,000 in corporate and partnership losses.

Newsom also picked up a $20,000 advance on a children’s book he wrote about dyslexia, a condition he’s had since childhood that can make it harder to read. The fee paid for an illustrator, with the remainder of the advance and any proceeds going to charity.

They reported nearly $30,000 in charitable gifts.

The return was released under a 2019 state law, signed by Newsom, that requires state election officials to publish the tax returns for candidates running for governor.

The release of the information on the Secretary of State's website comes as the governor readies for a reelection campaign in which he faces only little-known opposition. Newsom soundly defeated a recall election last year that could have removed him from office.

The primary election is June 7.

The figures represent what the Newsoms earned in the first year of the pandemic, which saw business and schools shuttered across California.

Newsom owns The PlumpJack Group, which includes a suite of wineries and restaurants.

____

Blood reported from Los Angeles.

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.