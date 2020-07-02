California governor urges people to avoid holiday gatherings

A shopper stands outside of a Pier 1 Imports store as going out of business signs are posted amid the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Shoppers walk outside of a Pier 1 Imports store as going out of business signs are posted amid the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Shoppers walk outside of a Pier 1 Imports store as going out of business signs are posted amid the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A shopper walks past a Pier 1 Imports store as going out of business signs are posted amid the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A shopper walks past a Pier 1 Imports store as going out of business signs are posted amid the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A woman removes her mask as she walks past the Century Theatres on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Walnut Creek, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday ordered restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms to close in most areas of the state for the next three weeks amid a troubling surge of new coronavirus cases throughout the state. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Customers of Burger Loft dine outdoors on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Walnut Creek, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday ordered bars and indoor dining at restaurants to close in most areas of the state for the next three weeks amid a troubling surge of new coronavirus cases throughout the state. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
A winery announces temporary outdoor seating Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Santa Clarita, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a three-week closure of bars, indoor dining and indoor operations of several other types of businesses in 18 counties, including Los Angeles, as the state deals with increasing coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday urged Californians to turn to their “better angels” and use common sense over the holiday weekend by wearing a mask and skipping traditional gatherings with family and friends.
“We're not going into everybody's backyard and enforcing," he said. “We're just encouraging people to be safe, to be thoughtful about themselves and others."
He also announced a new public awareness campaign, involving billboards, TV and radio ads in multiple languages, urging Californians to follow the state's mandate to wear a face covering.
One ad shows a person breathing on a ventilator with a mask that reads: “Even without symptoms, you can spread COVID-19. And people can die. People like your mom."
In his emotional appeal for people to consider the health of their family, Newsom said, “If you think this hasn't or wont impact you because it hasn't impacted you, I hope to disabuse you of that."
The ads are starting in English and Spanish and will eventually run in seven languages. The effort also includes social media ads and will focus specifically on Black and Latino communities, which are being disproportionately impacted by the virus.
Previous awareness campaigns by the state featured prominent celebrities such as Larry David and Julia Louis-Dreyfus urging people to stay home and practice social distancing.
The new campaign is funded in part by Silicon Valley groups and philanthropists, including Tom Steyer, a former Democratic presidential candidate and head of Newsom's Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery.
California enters the holiday weekend at a critical juncture. Hospitalizations and infection rates are on the rise and some businesses have again been shuttered in an attempt to limit big gatherings. Officials closed some beaches and cancelled fireworks shows.
Newsom has also vowed to step up enforcement of his order for people to wear a mask, creating “strike teams” of state agencies to monitor businesses for compliance.
Newsom previously shut down bars, wineries, museums, movie theaters and inside restaurant dining across most of the state for three weeks — enough time to determine whether those actions will once again slow the spread of infections. California also released new guidance mandating that churches and places of worship discontinue singing, chanting and similar activities, and that people inside wear masks. Gym-goers also must wear them, even when exercising.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Newsom's order affects Los Angeles and 18 other counties where nearly three-quarters of the state’s roughly 40 million people live. Most of Southern California is covered by the order but not San Diego, which is faring better.
“This will be the last straw for a lot of restaurants” that already reduced indoor seating to meet state reopening guidelines, said Jot Condi, who heads the California Restaurant Association.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, more than 40 school principals are quarantined after they were exposed to the coronavirus during an in-person meeting last month to discuss reopening campuses. A person who attended the June 19 meeting of administrators with the Santa Clara Unified School District tested positive a few days after the event, officials said.
In West Hollywood, sheriff’s deputies intend to issue citations to people not wearing a mask, with first-time offenders possibly facing $300 fines.
___
Associated Press reporters Cuney Dil in Sacramento, John Antczak and Michael R. Blood in Los Angeles and Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.
6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve
The quaint correction that was labeled the “tech wreck” of 2018 seems like a distant memory to investors. What also seems like a distant memory is any thought of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.
At the end of 2018, the Federal Reserve had raised its benchmark federal funds rate. With the trade dispute with China dragging on, there was increasing pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates. When interest rates are lower, stocks will generally rise as investors have no other option for growth.
In July 2019, the doves got their wish. But in a move that now seems to be a “what did they know move”, the Fed dropped rates again in October. The market soared to record highs in January and early February. Since mid-February however, the market has fallen dramatically, and the Fed juiced the market one more time by cutting rates down to levels not seen since the financial crisis.
None of us know for sure when the U.S. economy will be opened up. And while stocks are still a good investment, not every stock is a smart investment at this time. But some stocks perform well when interest rates are falling and that’s why we’ve prepared this presentation.
These six stocks stand to benefit from both low-interest rates and the unique economic conditions being brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
View the "6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve".