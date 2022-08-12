S&P 500   4,272.79 (+1.56%)
DOW   33,720.68 (+1.15%)
QQQ   330.07 (+1.85%)
AAPL   171.94 (+2.05%)
MSFT   290.95 (+1.37%)
META   180.21 (+1.53%)
GOOGL   121.40 (+2.15%)
AMZN   142.66 (+1.44%)
TSLA   898.77 (+4.52%)
NVDA   186.62 (+4.01%)
NIO   21.06 (+1.15%)
BABA   94.38 (-0.52%)
AMD   100.97 (+2.90%)
MU   65.19 (+4.61%)
T   18.22 (+1.00%)
CGC   3.28 (+4.13%)
GE   79.68 (+0.99%)
F   16.15 (+2.02%)
DIS   121.20 (+2.98%)
AMC   24.11 (-5.30%)
PYPL   101.08 (+1.99%)
PFE   50.30 (+4.16%)
NFLX   248.87 (+2.54%)
California governor wants to extend nuclear plant's life

Fri., August 12, 2022 | The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to extend the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by at least five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era.

A draft bill obtained Friday by The Associated Press said the plan would allow the plant to continue operating beyond a scheduled closing by 2025.

The draft proposal also includes a possible loan for operator Pacific Gas & Electric for up to $1.4 billion.

The proposal was confirmed by Newsom spokesman Anthony York. The bill says impacts of climate change are occurring sooner than anticipated and are simultaneously driving up electrical demand while reducing power supplies.

The draft was obtained ahead of a California Energy Commission meeting on the state’s energy needs and the role the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant could play.

