California Senate rejects involuntary servitude amendment

Democratic State Sen. Sydney Kamlager rubs her eyes as she listens to the debate on a measure she is carrying to place a Constitutional amendment on the ballot to ban involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, June 23, 2022. The bill failed to get enough votes for passage. California's Constitution bans both slavery and involuntary servitude, forcing someone to provide labor against their will, but there is an exception for the punishment of a crime.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Democratic State Sen. Steve Glazer discusses a measure to place a Constitutional amendment on the ballot to ban involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, June 23, 2022. Glazer joined others in voting against the bill and it failed to get enough votes for passage. California's Constitution bans both slavery and involuntary servitude, forcing someone to provide labor against their will, but there is an exception for the punishment of a crime. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Republican state Senators, from left Andreas Borgeas, Jim Nielsen and Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, discusses a measure to place a Constitutional amendment on the ballot to ban involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, June 23, 2022. The bill, carried by state Sen.Sydney Kamlager, did not get enough votes for passage with Borgeas, Nielsen and Ochoa Bogh joining others in voting against it. California's Constitution bans both slavery and involuntary servitude, forcing someone to provide labor against their will, but there is an exception for the punishment of a crime.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Democratic State Sen. Sydney Kamlager watches as the votes are posted on a measure she is carrying to place a Constitutional amendment on the ballot to ban involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, June 23, 2022. The bill failed to get enough votes for passage. California's Constitution bans both slavery and involuntary servitude, forcing someone to provide labor against their will, but there is an exception for the punishment of a crime.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
In this Aug. 17, 2020, photo, inmate firefighters - notable by their bright orange fire gear compared to the yellow worn by professional firefighters - prepare to take on the River Fire in Salinas, Calif. The California Senate on Thursday, June 23, 2022, rejected a proposal to ban involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime after Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration warned it could cost taxpayers billions of dollars by forcing the state to pay inmates who work while in prison a $15-per-hour minimum wage. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
File - In this May 15, 201, photo, an inmate selects the letters and numbers to be used to make a specialty license plate by Prison Industries at Folsom State Prison in Folsom, Calif. The California Senate on Thursday, June 23, 2022, rejected a proposal to ban involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime after Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration warned it could cost taxpayers billions of dollars by forcing the state to pay inmates who work while in prison a $15-per-hour minimum wage. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Steven Abujen, a California prison inmate with the Prison Industry Authority, cleans one of the newly installed headstones at the Mormon Island Relocation Cemetery, near Folsom, Calif., on Oct. 18, 2011. The California Senate on Thursday, June 23, 2022, rejected a proposal to ban involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime after Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration warned it could cost taxpayers billions of dollars by forcing the state to pay inmates who work while in prison a $15-per-hour minimum wage. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate on Thursday rejected a proposal to ban involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime after Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration warned it could cost taxpayers billions of dollars by forcing the state to pay inmates who work while in prison a $15-per-hour minimum wage.
California's constitution bans both slavery and involuntary servitude — forcing someone to provide labor against their will — but there is an exception for the punishment of a crime. Some state lawmakers proposed an amendment to remove that exception, an amendment that must first be approved by voters.
But the state Senate, which is controlled by Democrats, on Thursday failed to put the amendment on the ballot this fall. They could try again next week. But if it doesn't pass by June 30, it won't be on the ballot this year.
California is one of many states that allows involuntary servitude for the punishment of a crime. For decades, the state used that exception to make money from its prison population by leasing inmates — mostly Black men — to private companies for work.
That “convict lease” system doesn't exist anymore. But California prison inmates are required to either work or participate in education or rehabilitative programs. Inmate jobs — which include things like clerks, painters and carpenters — pay salaries that range from a low of 8 cents per hour to 37 cents per hour.
The Newsom administration warned the amendment could require the state to pay prison inmates the minimum wage, which in California is $15 per hour for companies with 26 or more employees. That could cost taxpayers $1.5 billion per year.
Many Democrats did not vote for the bill because they were worried about how it would impact the prison system.
“The question this measure raises is whether or not Californians should require felons in state prison to work,” Democratic state Sen. Steve Glazer said. “Banning the work requirement in our prisons would undermine our rehabilitation programs (and) make prison more difficult to manage safely.”
Democratic state Sen. Sydney Kamlager said it was immoral for the California Constitution to allow involuntary servitude, a form of slavery.
“Slavery is still alive and well and nicely packaged in the form of involuntary servitude,” Kamlager said. “California is a plantation state.” 7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations
Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.
Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.
That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations"
.