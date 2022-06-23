California Senate rejects involuntary servitude amendment

×
S&P 500   3,795.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   30,677.36 (+0.64%)
QQQ   284.85 (+1.49%)
AAPL   138.27 (+2.16%)
MSFT   258.86 (+2.26%)
META   158.75 (+1.86%)
GOOGL   2,244.84 (+0.68%)
AMZN   112.44 (+3.20%)
TSLA   705.21 (-0.43%)
NVDA   162.25 (-0.83%)
NIO   23.05 (+2.22%)
BABA   112.11 (+6.62%)
AMD   82.43 (-1.58%)
MU   56.22 (-0.21%)
CGC   3.60 (+7.78%)
T   20.61 (+1.43%)
GE   64.07 (-0.73%)
F   11.56 (+0.70%)
DIS   94.30 (+0.86%)
AMC   12.05 (-4.37%)
PFE   50.09 (+2.08%)
PYPL   73.81 (+1.15%)
NFLX   181.71 (+1.58%)
S&P 500   3,795.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   30,677.36 (+0.64%)
QQQ   284.85 (+1.49%)
AAPL   138.27 (+2.16%)
MSFT   258.86 (+2.26%)
META   158.75 (+1.86%)
GOOGL   2,244.84 (+0.68%)
AMZN   112.44 (+3.20%)
TSLA   705.21 (-0.43%)
NVDA   162.25 (-0.83%)
NIO   23.05 (+2.22%)
BABA   112.11 (+6.62%)
AMD   82.43 (-1.58%)
MU   56.22 (-0.21%)
CGC   3.60 (+7.78%)
T   20.61 (+1.43%)
GE   64.07 (-0.73%)
F   11.56 (+0.70%)
DIS   94.30 (+0.86%)
AMC   12.05 (-4.37%)
PFE   50.09 (+2.08%)
PYPL   73.81 (+1.15%)
NFLX   181.71 (+1.58%)
S&P 500   3,795.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   30,677.36 (+0.64%)
QQQ   284.85 (+1.49%)
AAPL   138.27 (+2.16%)
MSFT   258.86 (+2.26%)
META   158.75 (+1.86%)
GOOGL   2,244.84 (+0.68%)
AMZN   112.44 (+3.20%)
TSLA   705.21 (-0.43%)
NVDA   162.25 (-0.83%)
NIO   23.05 (+2.22%)
BABA   112.11 (+6.62%)
AMD   82.43 (-1.58%)
MU   56.22 (-0.21%)
CGC   3.60 (+7.78%)
T   20.61 (+1.43%)
GE   64.07 (-0.73%)
F   11.56 (+0.70%)
DIS   94.30 (+0.86%)
AMC   12.05 (-4.37%)
PFE   50.09 (+2.08%)
PYPL   73.81 (+1.15%)
NFLX   181.71 (+1.58%)
S&P 500   3,795.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   30,677.36 (+0.64%)
QQQ   284.85 (+1.49%)
AAPL   138.27 (+2.16%)
MSFT   258.86 (+2.26%)
META   158.75 (+1.86%)
GOOGL   2,244.84 (+0.68%)
AMZN   112.44 (+3.20%)
TSLA   705.21 (-0.43%)
NVDA   162.25 (-0.83%)
NIO   23.05 (+2.22%)
BABA   112.11 (+6.62%)
AMD   82.43 (-1.58%)
MU   56.22 (-0.21%)
CGC   3.60 (+7.78%)
T   20.61 (+1.43%)
GE   64.07 (-0.73%)
F   11.56 (+0.70%)
DIS   94.30 (+0.86%)
AMC   12.05 (-4.37%)
PFE   50.09 (+2.08%)
PYPL   73.81 (+1.15%)
NFLX   181.71 (+1.58%)

California Senate rejects involuntary servitude amendment

Thursday, June 23, 2022 | Adam Beam, Associated Press


Democratic State Sen. Sydney Kamlager rubs her eyes as she listens to the debate on a measure she is carrying to place a Constitutional amendment on the ballot to ban involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, June 23, 2022. The bill failed to get enough votes for passage. California's Constitution bans both slavery and involuntary servitude, forcing someone to provide labor against their will, but there is an exception for the punishment of a crime.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate on Thursday rejected a proposal to ban involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime after Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration warned it could cost taxpayers billions of dollars by forcing the state to pay inmates who work while in prison a $15-per-hour minimum wage.

California's constitution bans both slavery and involuntary servitude — forcing someone to provide labor against their will — but there is an exception for the punishment of a crime. Some state lawmakers proposed an amendment to remove that exception, an amendment that must first be approved by voters.

But the state Senate, which is controlled by Democrats, on Thursday failed to put the amendment on the ballot this fall. They could try again next week. But if it doesn't pass by June 30, it won't be on the ballot this year.

California is one of many states that allows involuntary servitude for the punishment of a crime. For decades, the state used that exception to make money from its prison population by leasing inmates — mostly Black men — to private companies for work.

That “convict lease” system doesn't exist anymore. But California prison inmates are required to either work or participate in education or rehabilitative programs. Inmate jobs — which include things like clerks, painters and carpenters — pay salaries that range from a low of 8 cents per hour to 37 cents per hour.

The Newsom administration warned the amendment could require the state to pay prison inmates the minimum wage, which in California is $15 per hour for companies with 26 or more employees. That could cost taxpayers $1.5 billion per year.

Many Democrats did not vote for the bill because they were worried about how it would impact the prison system.

“The question this measure raises is whether or not Californians should require felons in state prison to work,” Democratic state Sen. Steve Glazer said. “Banning the work requirement in our prisons would undermine our rehabilitation programs (and) make prison more difficult to manage safely.”


Democratic state Sen. Sydney Kamlager said it was immoral for the California Constitution to allow involuntary servitude, a form of slavery.

“Slavery is still alive and well and nicely packaged in the form of involuntary servitude,” Kamlager said. “California is a plantation state.”


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.