QQQ   347.49 (+0.12%)
AAPL   168.88 (+0.14%)
MSFT   295.00 (-0.01%)
FB   217.70 (-0.84%)
GOOGL   2,710.52 (+0.93%)
AMZN   3,103.34 (+1.22%)
TSLA   875.76 (+1.83%)
NVDA   242.67 (+1.33%)
BABA   121.92 (-0.27%)
NIO   23.79 (-1.29%)
AMD   114.27 (+0.96%)
CGC   8.42 (-8.68%)
MU   89.86 (+0.11%)
GE   96.60 (-0.24%)
T   24.05 (-0.33%)
F   17.46 (-0.51%)
DIS   150.85 (+0.92%)
AMC   17.75 (-5.64%)
PFE   49.80 (-1.93%)
ACB   4.33 (-3.56%)
BA   210.04 (-1.06%)
California sets home, community standards to lower fire risk

Monday, February 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A fire-resistant roof, at least 5 feet of defensible space around a home, a clearly defined evacuation route in a neighborhood and the removal of vegetation overgrowth in a community are some of the new statewide insurance standards to reduce the wildfire risk of older homes, California officials announced Monday.

“Reducing the wildfire risk is critical to making insurance available, reliable and affordable for all Californians,” Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said.

Dubbed “Safer from Wildfires,” the new standards announced Monday outline actions to harden homes, their immediate surroundings and the communities they are in, measures that insurance companies should consider for homes and businesses.

California has existing wildfire building standards for homes built after 2008. But as catastrophic wildfires drive up the cost of insuring homes, the new standards would prompt insurance companies to offer discounts, providing incentives for retrofitting older homes, Lara said.

There are 12 insurance companies representing 40% of the insurance market already offering discounts to homeowners taking hardening measures. Three years ago, only 7% of the market was offered such discounts, Lara said.

But he said he wants to see broader discount programs and thinks a uniform set of standards, based on scientific research, will give homeowners, communities and insurance companies a shared strategy for reducing wildfire risks.

“The framework will help me as a regulator of the nation’s largest insurance market to expand insurance incentives to homes and businesses and that will save money and encourage safety,” he said.

The guidelines follow a year of work by the insurance commissioner and four state agencies charged with wildfire response and prevention.

The participating agencies include the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the California Public Utilities Commission and the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research.

Since 2017, nearly 50,000 homes have been destroyed by wildfires in California and taking proactive steps to protect properties before a fire starts is critical, said Mark Ghilarducci, director of the state’s Office of Emergency Services.

“Those homeowners that actually take the time to become prepared by taking actions like these we’re discussing today are going to be more resilient and will be able to deal with the impacts of these kinds of disasters and of course recover more quickly,” he said.

Homeowners and communities will have access to millions of dollars from state and federal grants to help them make their homes and neighborhoods more resilient, officials said.

Stronger California, a coalition of homeowners insurers, said it welcomed the new standards, which reflect input from many stakeholders across the state.

"Policies like these are already being implemented by many insurers which will help us achieve the common goal of accessible insurance for all homeowners in California,” it said in a statement.


