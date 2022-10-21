Call Traders Target CSX After Strong Results

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,752.75 (+2.37%)
DOW   31,082.56 (+2.47%)
QQQ   275.42 (+2.34%)
AAPL   147.27 (+2.71%)
MSFT   242.12 (+2.53%)
META   130.01 (-1.16%)
GOOGL   101.13 (+1.16%)
AMZN   119.32 (+3.53%)
TSLA   214.44 (+3.45%)
NVDA   125.08 (+2.58%)
NIO   11.21 (+2.19%)
BABA   72.18 (+0.22%)
AMD   58.82 (+1.82%)
T   17.10 (+2.15%)
MU   56.17 (+4.60%)
CGC   2.39 (+0.84%)
F   12.19 (+3.57%)
GE   72.82 (+4.07%)
DIS   102.04 (+3.50%)
AMC   6.49 (+2.20%)
PYPL   83.94 (-0.99%)
PFE   44.95 (+4.75%)
NFLX   289.57 (+7.98%)
S&P 500   3,752.75 (+2.37%)
DOW   31,082.56 (+2.47%)
QQQ   275.42 (+2.34%)
AAPL   147.27 (+2.71%)
MSFT   242.12 (+2.53%)
META   130.01 (-1.16%)
GOOGL   101.13 (+1.16%)
AMZN   119.32 (+3.53%)
TSLA   214.44 (+3.45%)
NVDA   125.08 (+2.58%)
NIO   11.21 (+2.19%)
BABA   72.18 (+0.22%)
AMD   58.82 (+1.82%)
T   17.10 (+2.15%)
MU   56.17 (+4.60%)
CGC   2.39 (+0.84%)
F   12.19 (+3.57%)
GE   72.82 (+4.07%)
DIS   102.04 (+3.50%)
AMC   6.49 (+2.20%)
PYPL   83.94 (-0.99%)
PFE   44.95 (+4.75%)
NFLX   289.57 (+7.98%)
S&P 500   3,752.75 (+2.37%)
DOW   31,082.56 (+2.47%)
QQQ   275.42 (+2.34%)
AAPL   147.27 (+2.71%)
MSFT   242.12 (+2.53%)
META   130.01 (-1.16%)
GOOGL   101.13 (+1.16%)
AMZN   119.32 (+3.53%)
TSLA   214.44 (+3.45%)
NVDA   125.08 (+2.58%)
NIO   11.21 (+2.19%)
BABA   72.18 (+0.22%)
AMD   58.82 (+1.82%)
T   17.10 (+2.15%)
MU   56.17 (+4.60%)
CGC   2.39 (+0.84%)
F   12.19 (+3.57%)
GE   72.82 (+4.07%)
DIS   102.04 (+3.50%)
AMC   6.49 (+2.20%)
PYPL   83.94 (-0.99%)
PFE   44.95 (+4.75%)
NFLX   289.57 (+7.98%)
S&P 500   3,752.75 (+2.37%)
DOW   31,082.56 (+2.47%)
QQQ   275.42 (+2.34%)
AAPL   147.27 (+2.71%)
MSFT   242.12 (+2.53%)
META   130.01 (-1.16%)
GOOGL   101.13 (+1.16%)
AMZN   119.32 (+3.53%)
TSLA   214.44 (+3.45%)
NVDA   125.08 (+2.58%)
NIO   11.21 (+2.19%)
BABA   72.18 (+0.22%)
AMD   58.82 (+1.82%)
T   17.10 (+2.15%)
MU   56.17 (+4.60%)
CGC   2.39 (+0.84%)
F   12.19 (+3.57%)
GE   72.82 (+4.07%)
DIS   102.04 (+3.50%)
AMC   6.49 (+2.20%)
PYPL   83.94 (-0.99%)
PFE   44.95 (+4.75%)
NFLX   289.57 (+7.98%)

Call Traders Target CSX After Strong Results

Fri., October 21, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) is up 3.2% at $27.95 at last glance, after the transportation and logistics company's strong third-quarter report. CSX reported adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share on revenue of $3.90 billion, beating analyst estimates of 49 cents per share on $3.74 billion. 

Analysts chimed in with mixed and muted price-target adjustments after the event. JPMorgan Securities raised its price target by $2 and BofA Global Researched upped its by $1 to both land on $33, while Cowen & Company cut its price objective to $32 from $33, and Stifel lowered its own to $35 from $37. Currently, the 12-month consensus price target of $32.69 is a 17.9% premium to current levels. Of the 21 analysts in coverage, 12 carry a "buy" or better rating, with nine a "hold" or worse. 

CSX has been consolidating between $26 and $29 since its recent Oct. 13 two-year low of $25.80, though pressure appears to be forming at the upper rung at $29. Year-to-date, the equity is down 26.1%. 

Options bulls are targeting the stock after the event. So far, 5,022 calls have been exchanged -- seven times the intraday average -- in comparison to 621 puts. The October 27.50 call is the most popular, followed by the weekly 10/28 28-strike call, with new positions being opened at the latter. 

Those options traders are in luck, considering CSX's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranks at a relatively high 78 out of 100. This suggests Yeti stock has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the last year.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.