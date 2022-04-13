Callon Petroleum Stock Could Continue Rally

Oil and gas stock Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) has been climbing alongside its sector as oil prices surge, recently hitting an April 4, three-year high of $66.48. Today, CPE is up 5.2% to trade at $62.35. Several moving averages linger below as support, including a historically bullish trendline that could keep the stock moving higher.

The trendline in question is CPE's 40-day moving average, which the equity just came within one standard deviation of on the charts. According to a study from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, three similar occurrences have been seen during the past three years. Callon Petroleum stock was higher one month later 67% of the time, and averaged a 21.7% positive return in this time period. A similar move from its current perch would send the stock above the $75 level, and soaring above its aforementioned highs.

An unwinding of short interest could give CPE a boost as well. Though shorts have started to buy back their bearish bets, short interest still represents 10.6% of the stock's available float.

There is plenty of room for optimism amongst analysts, too. Of the 10 in coverage, six carry a "hold" or worse rating on CPE. Considering analysts are unusually bullish on stocks in general lately, a round of upgrades could provide tailwinds.

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.