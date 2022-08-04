Can Dropbox Stock Keep Climbing After Earnings?

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will enter the earnings confessional after the close tomorrow, Aug. 4. Analysts are expecting the cloud software company to post profits of 37 cents per share and show a rise in revenue for its second quarter. At last check, DBX was up 3% at $23.50.

The equity has a shaky history of post-earnings moves, going back two years, with just two of these eight instances ending in positive next-day returns. Regardless of direction, the security averaged a next-day swing of 4.5% during this time period, which is much smaller than the 8.7% move the options pits are pricing in this time around.

Dropbox stock's options pits have been quite bearish. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), DBX sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.31, which stands higher than 92% of readings from the past year. This implies that puts are being picked up at a much quicker-than-usual clip of late.

Short-term options traders have also been incredibly put-heavy recently. This is per DBX's Schaeffer's put/call volume ratio (SOIR) of 2.23, which sits higher all readings from the past year.

Analysts have remained optimistic, however. Of the five in coverage, all but one call DBX a "strong buy." Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $27.42 is a 16.8% premium to current levels.

Today's positive price action could send the stock to its highest settlement since April, should these gains hold. However, pressure at the 200-day moving average appears to be cutting this rally short, keeping the security at a 4.1% year-to-date deficit.

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.