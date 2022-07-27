50% OFF
S&P 500   3,962.60 (+1.06%)
DOW   31,913.09 (+0.48%)
QQQ   299.00 (+1.57%)
AAPL   152.80 (+0.79%)
MSFT   261.27 (+3.72%)
META   162.48 (+2.09%)
GOOGL   109.72 (+4.48%)
AMZN   117.25 (+2.13%)
TSLA   791.55 (+1.93%)
NVDA   169.95 (+2.79%)
NIO   19.26 (+1.16%)
BABA   102.84 (+1.38%)
AMD   86.91 (+1.95%)
MU   60.40 (+1.24%)
T   18.35 (+0.27%)
F   12.75 (+1.67%)
DIS   100.97 (+1.19%)
AMC   14.17 (+1.00%)
PFE   52.22 (-0.15%)
PYPL   83.04 (+7.79%)
NFLX   216.90 (+1.40%)
Can Qualcomm's Earnings Live Up to Analyst Expectations?

Tue., July 26, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will enter the earnings confessional after the close on Wednesday, July 27. Analysts are expecting the semiconductor business to report profits of $2.87 per share for its second quarter. Ahead of the event, QCOM is down 1.6% to trade at $150.83. 

The security has a history of impressive post-earnings moves, and saw positive returns during six of its last eight reports. This includes a 12.7% jump in November 2021 and 2020. Regardless of direction, the stock has averaged a next-day 9.3% swing during this time period. This time around, options traders are pricing in a slightly bigger 10.5% move. 

Speaking of, short-term options players have rarely been more call-biased ahead of the earnings event. This is per the stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.46, which sits higher than just 2% of readings from the past year. 

Analysts have also taken a bullish stance. Of the 16 in coverage, all but five call the chip name a "buy" or better. Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $196.45 is a 29.6% premium to current levels. 

The equity has staged an impressive rebound off its late-June annual lows, though this rally lost some steam at the 180-day moving average. In the past month, QCOM has added 20.9%. However, in 2022, the security has shed 17.3%. 

qcom chart july 26

 


