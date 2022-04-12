Can This Surging Oil & Gas Stock Stay Hot?

S&P 500   4,439.95 (+0.62%)
DOW   34,474.85 (+0.49%)
QQQ   345.39 (+1.32%)
AAPL   168.72 (+1.79%)
MSFT   286.96 (+0.60%)
FB   218.98 (+1.16%)
GOOGL   2,590.48 (+0.54%)
AMZN   3,071.64 (+1.63%)
TSLA   1,005.70 (+3.05%)
NVDA   219.63 (+0.21%)
BABA   100.45 (-1.08%)
NIO   19.58 (-0.61%)
AMD   96.90 (-0.48%)
CGC   6.89 (+0.00%)
MU   72.51 (+0.67%)
T   19.60 (-0.15%)
GE   90.71 (+1.16%)
F   15.58 (+1.96%)
DIS   132.63 (+1.52%)
AMC   17.83 (-4.75%)
PFE   52.76 (-2.17%)
PYPL   110.74 (+0.85%)
BA   177.19 (+1.23%)
S&P 500   4,439.95 (+0.62%)
DOW   34,474.85 (+0.49%)
QQQ   345.39 (+1.32%)
AAPL   168.72 (+1.79%)
MSFT   286.96 (+0.60%)
FB   218.98 (+1.16%)
GOOGL   2,590.48 (+0.54%)
AMZN   3,071.64 (+1.63%)
TSLA   1,005.70 (+3.05%)
NVDA   219.63 (+0.21%)
BABA   100.45 (-1.08%)
NIO   19.58 (-0.61%)
AMD   96.90 (-0.48%)
CGC   6.89 (+0.00%)
MU   72.51 (+0.67%)
T   19.60 (-0.15%)
GE   90.71 (+1.16%)
F   15.58 (+1.96%)
DIS   132.63 (+1.52%)
AMC   17.83 (-4.75%)
PFE   52.76 (-2.17%)
PYPL   110.74 (+0.85%)
BA   177.19 (+1.23%)
S&P 500   4,439.95 (+0.62%)
DOW   34,474.85 (+0.49%)
QQQ   345.39 (+1.32%)
AAPL   168.72 (+1.79%)
MSFT   286.96 (+0.60%)
FB   218.98 (+1.16%)
GOOGL   2,590.48 (+0.54%)
AMZN   3,071.64 (+1.63%)
TSLA   1,005.70 (+3.05%)
NVDA   219.63 (+0.21%)
BABA   100.45 (-1.08%)
NIO   19.58 (-0.61%)
AMD   96.90 (-0.48%)
CGC   6.89 (+0.00%)
MU   72.51 (+0.67%)
T   19.60 (-0.15%)
GE   90.71 (+1.16%)
F   15.58 (+1.96%)
DIS   132.63 (+1.52%)
AMC   17.83 (-4.75%)
PFE   52.76 (-2.17%)
PYPL   110.74 (+0.85%)
BA   177.19 (+1.23%)
S&P 500   4,439.95 (+0.62%)
DOW   34,474.85 (+0.49%)
QQQ   345.39 (+1.32%)
AAPL   168.72 (+1.79%)
MSFT   286.96 (+0.60%)
FB   218.98 (+1.16%)
GOOGL   2,590.48 (+0.54%)
AMZN   3,071.64 (+1.63%)
TSLA   1,005.70 (+3.05%)
NVDA   219.63 (+0.21%)
BABA   100.45 (-1.08%)
NIO   19.58 (-0.61%)
AMD   96.90 (-0.48%)
CGC   6.89 (+0.00%)
MU   72.51 (+0.67%)
T   19.60 (-0.15%)
GE   90.71 (+1.16%)
F   15.58 (+1.96%)
DIS   132.63 (+1.52%)
AMC   17.83 (-4.75%)
PFE   52.76 (-2.17%)
PYPL   110.74 (+0.85%)
BA   177.19 (+1.23%)

Can This Surging Oil & Gas Stock Stay Hot?

Monday, April 11, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Oil & gas ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) doesn't get the recognition that household blue-chips Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) get. But, two weeks removed from a record high, is the stock still a 'buy' for investors?

ConocoPhillips stock is up 91% year-over-year. Along the way, the shares' ascending 40-day moving average has contained the steeper pullbacks. Moreover, the oil company offers a dividend yield of 1.38% with a forward dividend of $1.42.

COP Stock Chart

From a fundamental point of view, ConocoPhillips stock provides very little long-term security due to its weak balance sheet and inconsistent growth rate. COP currently has $6.59 billion in cash and $20.6 billion in total debt. Furthermore, the oil company previously reported consecutive years of revenue declines between fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2020, decreasing by a total of 48% during that period. COP also reported a $9.9 billion decrease in net income for fiscal 2020. However, for fiscal 2021 ConocoPhillips’ revenues grew a massive 144% and their net income increased by about $10.7 billion, up from $2.7 billion in net losses for fiscal 2020.

Nonetheless, ConocoPhillips stock has likely already seen the majority of its growth in the short-term, with its price-sales ratio of 2.91 and forward price-earnings ratio of 9.68 not indicating the best values for a company expected to see top and bottom-line declines in 2023. Although COP is expected to finish fiscal 2022 with 25.2% revenue growth and 81% earnings growth, the oil business’ revenues are estimated to drop by 9% and their earnings by 19% for fiscal 2023, making COP an unfavorable investment for fundamental-focused investors.

It's also worth noting the equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at 80 out of 100, suggesting COP has exceeded options traders' volatility expectations over the past year.


7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen.  Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.



View the "7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.