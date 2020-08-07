Canada says it will impose retaliatory tariffs on US imports

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s deputy prime minister said Friday that the country plans to impose $3.6 billion Canadian (US$2.69 billion) tariffs on U.S. imports in response to President Donald Trump saying the U.S. is reinstating a 10% import tax on Canadian aluminum.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the tariffs will match the U.S. ones dollar-for-dollar. Canada is considering imposing a tariff on dozens of products, including golf clubs, bicycles, refrigerators, washing machines, tripods, sports equipment like bats and hockey sticks and embossed aluminum cans for beverages.
Trump originally imposed the tariffs on aluminum imports in 2018. He then lifted them last year on Canadian and Mexican metals to smooth the way for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement. The new pact took effect July 1 and was expected to bring stability to North American trade
The new tariff spat comes after the U.S. in 2018 imposed a 25% duty on steel and a 10% duty on aluminum. Canada responded with tariffs on hundreds of U.S. products such as ketchup, coffee, strawberry jam and whisky before the two countries dropped their efforts and agreed to the new North American free trade deal.
Trump said Thursday that he was re-implementing tariffs because there was a surge in aluminum exports from Canada to the U.S. in recent months, but industry organizations dispute that claim. Aluminum imports from Canada rose sharply from February to March but have since leveled off and dropped 2.6% from May to June, according to the Aluminum Association trade group.
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
Did you know the S&P 500 as we know it today does not look anything close to what it looked like 30 years ago? In 1987, IBM, Exxon, GE, Shell, AT&T, Merck, Du Pont, Philip Morris, Ford and GM had the largest market caps on the S&P 500. ExxonMobil is the only company on that list to remain in the top 10 in 2017. Even just 15 years ago, companies like Radio Shack, AOL, Yahoo and Blockbuster were an important part of the S&P 500. Now, these companies no longer exist as public companies.
As the years go by, some companies lose their luster and others rise to the top of the markets. We've already seen this in the last few decades with tech companies surpassing industrial and energy companies that once dominated the S&P 500. It's hard to know what the next mega trend will be that will knock Apple, Google and Amazon off the top rankings of the S&P 500, but we do know that companies won't stay on the S&P 500 forever.
We've identified 20 companies that are past their prime. They aren't at risk of a near-term delisting from the S&P 500, but they are showing negative earnings growth for the next several years. If you own any of these stocks, consider selling them now before they become the next Yahoo, Radio Shack, Blockbuster, AOL and are sold off for a fraction of their former value.
View the "20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio".