Canadian auto workers reach tentative contract with Ford

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020 file photo, Unifor President Jerry Dias, left, elbow bumps Ryan Kantautas, Vice President of Human Resources at Ford Canada, after a photo opportunity at the start of formal contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers, Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors, in Toronto. The union that represents Canadian auto workers says it has reached a tentative three-year contract deal with Ford to build five new electric vehicles at a factory near Toronto. Dias says the deal was reached early Tuesday, Sept. 22 after an all-night bargaining session. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
DETROIT (AP) — The union representing Canadian auto workers says it has reached a tentative three-year contract deal with Ford to build five new electric vehicles at a factory near Toronto.
Unifor President Jerry Dias says the deal was reached early Tuesday after an all-night bargaining session.
It includes $1.95 billion Canadian ($1.46 billion) in factory investments at Ford’s three Canadian factories that employ about 5,400 workers.
Most of the money will go to an assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario. The first electric vehicle will start rolling off the assembly line in 2025 with production of the fifth starting in 2028.
The Oakville plant’s current products, the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus, will go out of production in 2023.
Engine plants in Windsor, Ontario, also will get a new 6.8-liter engine. Dias says the deal includes assembly of batteries for the new electric vehicles.
Fiat Chrysler is next up for the negotiations followed by General Motors. Dias says he's confident in reaching agreements with both, but says the talks will be difficult.
