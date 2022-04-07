Cannabis Stock Heats Up After Surprise Earnings Beat

U.S.-listed shares of cannabis stock Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) are surging today, up 14.1% to trade at $8.02, after the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Tilray reported earnings of nine cents per share, outshining analysts' expected losses of eight cents per share. And though revenue of $151.87 million came in below expectations, it still represents a 22.6% year-over-year gain. Plus, the company announced a partnership with Whole Foods Markets, where it will debut two of its hemp powders exclusively this month.

However, today's pop seems to be cut short at the 130-day moving average, a trendline of long-term pressure that also rejected the stock's November rally. TLRY is up 55.5% in just the last month, after hitting a March 15 18-month low of $4.78, but seems to be having trouble extending its rebound.

Options traders are targeting Tilray stock at triple what's typically seen at this point. In fact, options volume is pacing for the 99th percentile of its annual range. So far, 167,000 calls and 41,000 puts have crossed the tape. New positions are being opened at the most active option -- the weekly 4/8 8-strike call -- which expires at the end of this week.

There is plenty of room for upgrades, should analysts become more optimistic. Of the 14 in coverage, 10 still carry a "hold" or worse rating. Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $8.53 is a relatively slim 9.5% premium to current levels.

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

