Capri, Alphabet rise; Chipotle, Electronic Arts fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Alphabet Inc., up $139.76 to $2,058.88.
The parent company of search engine Google handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $23.06 to $1,499.99.
The Mexican food chain’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Amazon.com Inc., down $67.47 to $3,312.53.
Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO of the the online retail giant, to be replaced by long-time executive Andy Jassy.
Electronic Arts Inc., down $8.15 to $140.82.
The maker of “Medal of Honor” and other video games gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.
GW Pharmaceuticals Plc., up $65.12 to $211.37.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals is buying the cannabis-based drug developer for about $7.2 billion in cash and stock.
Evercore Inc., up $4.63 to $119.15.
The investment bank reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter financial results.
W.W. Grainger Inc., down $7 to $366.11.
The seller of maintenance and other industrial supplies reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street anticipated.
Capri Holdings Ltd., up $1.08 to $43.81.
The owner of Michael Kors and other luxury retail brands beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.
