Car factory workers block key motorway in Serbia capital

























BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Dozens of Serbian car factory workers on Wednesday blocked a key motorway in the capital Belgrade to protest layoff and relocation plans.

The workers traveled from the central town of Kragujevac, where the plant is located, to Belgrade, saying they wanted better severance deals for employees who are to lose their jobs or get transferred to other factories in Europe.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Serbia is 33% owned by the government of Serbia. The plant in Kragujevac has employed some 2,000 workers but the company recently announced it will temporarily shut down pending planned production there of electric cars from 2024.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles merged last year with French auto manufacturer Groupe PSA to create Stellantis.

The workers in Serbia have been offered severance and transfers but they said the deal wasn't good enough, and demanded that the government help negotiate a better one.

The protest on Wednesday snarled traffic in the Serbian capital during a busy part of the day. The blocked motorway leads to one of the bridges over the Sava river connecting two parts of the city.

A workers' union leader, Zoran Miljkovic said protesters most of all want to “work in our factory.”

“If that is not possible we demand better severance deals or transfer to other companies in Kragujevac,” said Miljkovic. “It is not our fault that we are in this situation.”

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.