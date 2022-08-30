Cargo ship beached after colliding with ship in Gibraltar

S&P 500   4,030.61
DOW   32,098.99
QQQ   304.41
The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal 
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries
Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
Danes, Germans back Baltic wind hub to offset Russian gas
Wall Street closes lower, adding to last week's losses
S&P 500   4,030.61
DOW   32,098.99
QQQ   304.41
The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal 
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries
Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
Danes, Germans back Baltic wind hub to offset Russian gas
Wall Street closes lower, adding to last week's losses
S&P 500   4,030.61
DOW   32,098.99
QQQ   304.41
The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal 
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries
Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
Danes, Germans back Baltic wind hub to offset Russian gas
Wall Street closes lower, adding to last week's losses
S&P 500   4,030.61
DOW   32,098.99
QQQ   304.41
The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal 
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries
Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
Danes, Germans back Baltic wind hub to offset Russian gas
Wall Street closes lower, adding to last week's losses

Cargo ship beached after colliding with ship in Gibraltar

Tue., August 30, 2022 | Ciarán Giles, Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Gibraltar authorities said Tuesday that a cargo ship has been beached to prevent it from sinking after it collided with a liquefied natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar.

A government spokesman said that the situation was under control and the ship was not in danger. He said there had been no environmental impact so far. The government said booms had been placed in the area to contain any possible fuel seepage.

No one was injured in the collision. The crew of the cargo ship — the 178-meter (584-foot), Tuvalu-registered OS 35 — remains on board.

The spokesman, who was not authorized to be named, said they had no reports of damage to the LNG carrier.

He said the cargo vessel was resting on the seabed in 17 meters (56 feet) of water close to the coast with no damage to the hull. The ship was carrying steel bars.

The Gibraltar government set they had set up a 200-meter exclusion zone around the stricken ship but that Gibraltar port had reopened and was functioning as normal.

Gibraltar, a British territory located on southern tip of the Iberian peninsula, is a busy shipping port.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.