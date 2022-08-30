S&P 500   3,925.80 (-0.74%)
DOW   31,316.49 (-0.62%)
QQQ   296.92 (-0.79%)
AAPL   156.26 (-0.61%)
MSFT   258.52 (-1.13%)
META   163.74 (+0.50%)
GOOGL   108.46 (+0.22%)
AMZN   125.94 (-0.65%)
TSLA   271.14 (-1.62%)
NVDA   142.44 (-5.63%)
NIO   19.45 (-2.31%)
BABA   93.12 (-2.40%)
AMD   82.46 (-2.84%)
T   17.49 (-0.29%)
MU   55.27 (-2.23%)
F   15.06 (-1.18%)
DIS   112.22 (+0.12%)
AMC   9.01 (-1.21%)
PYPL   92.45 (-1.06%)
PFE   45.13 (-0.22%)
NFLX   222.85 (-0.32%)
Cargo ship beached after collision in Bay of Gibraltar

Tue., August 30, 2022 | Ciarán Giles, Associated Press

A man approaches with his paddle surf board to get a closer look at the Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship lying on the seabed, offshore Gibraltar, Tuesday, 30 Aug. 2022. Gibraltar authorities say they have beached a cargo ship to prevent it from sinking after it collided with a liquid natural gas carrier early Tuesday in the bay of Gibraltar. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)

MADRID (AP) — Gibraltar authorities said Tuesday that a cargo ship has been beached to prevent it from sinking after it collided with a liquefied natural gas carrier in the Bay of Gibraltar.

A government spokesman said that the situation was under control and the ship was not in danger. He said there had been no environmental impact so far. The government said booms had been placed in the area to contain any possible fuel seepage.

No one was injured in the collision. The crew of the cargo ship — the 178-meter (584-foot), Tuvalu-registered OS 35 — remains on board.

A Gibraltar government statement said the cargo ship sustained “significant damage to the vessel’s starboard side," including a gash below the waterline measuring approximately 10 meters (32 feet) by 4 meters (13 feet).

The statement said the Adam LNG carrier appeared to have suffered no significant damage, except for a superficial dent.

It said a specialist marine salvage team from the Netherlands was due to arrive in Gibraltar later in the day to conduct a full on-site assessment.

The spokesman, who was not authorized to be named, said the cargo vessel was resting on the seabed in 17 meters (56 feet) of water close to the coast. The ship was carrying steel bars.

The Gibraltar government said it had set up a 200-meter exclusion zone around the stricken ship but that the Gibraltar port had reopened and was functioning as normal.

Gibraltar, a British territory located on southern tip of the Iberian peninsula, is a busy shipping port.

