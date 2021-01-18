S&P 500   3,768.25
DOW   30,814.26
QQQ   311.86
The Latest: After delays, Brazil approves two virus vaccines
Violent youth protests hit Tunisia amid economic turmoil
The Latest: Slovakia wants tests for nearly all in nine days
N. Korea's parliament rubber stamps new development plans
Russian cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea, rescue underway
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit reaches space on 2nd try
Cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea; 3 dead, 6 rescued
S&P 500   3,768.25
DOW   30,814.26
QQQ   311.86
The Latest: After delays, Brazil approves two virus vaccines
Violent youth protests hit Tunisia amid economic turmoil
The Latest: Slovakia wants tests for nearly all in nine days
N. Korea's parliament rubber stamps new development plans
Russian cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea, rescue underway
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit reaches space on 2nd try
Cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea; 3 dead, 6 rescued
S&P 500   3,768.25
DOW   30,814.26
QQQ   311.86
The Latest: After delays, Brazil approves two virus vaccines
Violent youth protests hit Tunisia amid economic turmoil
The Latest: Slovakia wants tests for nearly all in nine days
N. Korea's parliament rubber stamps new development plans
Russian cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea, rescue underway
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit reaches space on 2nd try
Cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea; 3 dead, 6 rescued
S&P 500   3,768.25
DOW   30,814.26
QQQ   311.86
The Latest: After delays, Brazil approves two virus vaccines
Violent youth protests hit Tunisia amid economic turmoil
The Latest: Slovakia wants tests for nearly all in nine days
N. Korea's parliament rubber stamps new development plans
Russian cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea, rescue underway
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit reaches space on 2nd try
Cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea; 3 dead, 6 rescued
Log in

Carmaker Stellantis shares buoyed in Milan, Paris on 1st day

Monday, January 18, 2021 | Colleen Barry, AP Business Writer

MILAN (AP) — Stellantis, the car company combining PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, was launched Monday on the Milan and Paris stock exchanges, giving life to the fourth-largest auto company in the world.

Stellantis shares rose 2.5% in Milan in early trading to 13.18 euros ($15.91), recovering losses to Fiat Chrysler from Friday.

CEO Carlos Tavares said during a virtual bell-ringing ceremony that the merger creates 25 billion euros in shareholder value.

“The focus from day one will be on value creation from synergies, which will increase competitiveness vis-a-vis its peers,” Tavares said.

Stellantis will launch on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, due to the Monday U.S. bank holiday, followed by a press conference with Tavares.

Chairman John Elkann, heir to the Fiat-founding Agnelli family, said that the new company has “the scale, the resources, the diversity and the knowledge to successfully capture the opportunities of this new era in transportation.” The technological shift includes electrified powertrains as well as moves toward greater autonomous driving.

The merger is aimed at creating 5 billion euros in annual savings. The new company will have the capacity to produce 8.7 million cars a year, behind Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan.

Fiat Chrysler, which was created from the merger of the Italian and U.S. car companies in 2014, closed Friday down 4.35% at 12.57 euros, having gained in previous days. Its closing market capitalization was under 20 billion euros, far off its 2018 highs of more than 30 billion euros.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Toyota Motor (TM)1.6$148.41-1.9%2.42%14.59HoldN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Food Stocks That Are Leading Through Innovation

It might be easy to dismiss food stocks with so many restaurants still struggling to recover from the global pandemic. But food stocks are a broad category that includes not only the way food is consumed but the way it’s made. In 2020, sustainability and a focus on climate change continue to be important trends in this sector.

Another trend to look at is the ability of companies to deliver food to consumers. It’s not surprising that some of the biggest winners in the pandemic are the restaurants that already had a strong digital presence. Consumers' ability to have a contactless experience from start to finish has been a catalyst for some stocks.

Not surprisingly, those are also the trends that create an opportunity for investors looking to dabble in food stocks. As you look to resetting your portfolio for 2021, it may be time to take a bite out of some of these stocks.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that identifies seven food stocks that you should consider adding to your portfolio. In addition to gaining exposure to this sector, some of these stocks present the opportunity for industry-beating gains.

View the "7 Food Stocks That Are Leading Through Innovation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.