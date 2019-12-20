S&P 500   3,221.22 (+0.49%)
Carnival and Care.com rise; CarMax and U.S. Steel move lower

Posted on Friday, December 20th, 2019 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

AAR Corp., up $6.21 to $51.88

The airplane maintenance company reported results that topped Wall Street's forecasts.

Care.com Inc., up $1.85 to $15.10

The online marketplace for family care agreed to be acquired by IAC for $15 a share in cash.

CarMax Inc., down $6.08 to $92.71

The used car dealership chain reported weaker earnings for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

U.S. Steel Corp., down $1.44 to $11.92

The steel maker issued fiscal-year forecasts that were far below what Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Carnival Corp., up $3.56 to $50.21

The cruise operator reported stronger earnings for the latest quarter than analysts expected and issued a solid forecast.

BlackBerry Ltd., up 72 cents to $6.53

The cybersecurity software and services company reported earnings that came in ahead of what analysts were expecting.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp., up $1.81 to $22.69

A published report said UDR was considering making a bid for the company.

Nike Inc., down $1.19 to $99.96

The Beaverton, Oregon, sports wear giant turned in disappointing second-quarter sales in North America.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Mack Cali Realty (CLI)$22.69+8.7%3.53%12.40Hold$23.95
Carnival (CCL)$50.21+7.6%3.98%11.79Hold$48.45
Care.com (CRCM)$15.10+14.0%N/A41.94Hold$12.00
AAR (AIR)$51.88+13.6%0.58%21.98Buy$51.75

