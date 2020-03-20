S&P 500   2,304.92 (-4.34%)
DOW   19,173.98 (-4.55%)
QQQ   170.70 (-3.92%)
AAPL   229.24 (-6.35%)
FB   149.73 (-2.22%)
MSFT   137.35 (-3.76%)
GOOGL   1,068.21 (-3.91%)
AMZN   1,846.09 (-1.85%)
NVDA   205.75 (-3.39%)
BABA   181.30 (+0.23%)
MU   36.11 (-0.50%)
GE   6.52 (+0.62%)
TSLA   427.53 (-0.03%)
AMD   39.60 (-0.55%)
T   28.45 (-8.67%)
ACB   0.73 (+10.61%)
F   4.33 (-3.13%)
NFLX   332.83 (+0.24%)
BAC   19.67 (-7.22%)
GILD   73.26 (-6.73%)
DIS   85.98 (-9.43%)
S&P 500   2,304.92 (-4.34%)
DOW   19,173.98 (-4.55%)
QQQ   170.70 (-3.92%)
AAPL   229.24 (-6.35%)
FB   149.73 (-2.22%)
MSFT   137.35 (-3.76%)
GOOGL   1,068.21 (-3.91%)
AMZN   1,846.09 (-1.85%)
NVDA   205.75 (-3.39%)
BABA   181.30 (+0.23%)
MU   36.11 (-0.50%)
GE   6.52 (+0.62%)
TSLA   427.53 (-0.03%)
AMD   39.60 (-0.55%)
T   28.45 (-8.67%)
ACB   0.73 (+10.61%)
F   4.33 (-3.13%)
NFLX   332.83 (+0.24%)
BAC   19.67 (-7.22%)
GILD   73.26 (-6.73%)
DIS   85.98 (-9.43%)
S&P 500   2,304.92 (-4.34%)
DOW   19,173.98 (-4.55%)
QQQ   170.70 (-3.92%)
AAPL   229.24 (-6.35%)
FB   149.73 (-2.22%)
MSFT   137.35 (-3.76%)
GOOGL   1,068.21 (-3.91%)
AMZN   1,846.09 (-1.85%)
NVDA   205.75 (-3.39%)
BABA   181.30 (+0.23%)
MU   36.11 (-0.50%)
GE   6.52 (+0.62%)
TSLA   427.53 (-0.03%)
AMD   39.60 (-0.55%)
T   28.45 (-8.67%)
ACB   0.73 (+10.61%)
F   4.33 (-3.13%)
NFLX   332.83 (+0.24%)
BAC   19.67 (-7.22%)
GILD   73.26 (-6.73%)
DIS   85.98 (-9.43%)
S&P 500   2,304.92 (-4.34%)
DOW   19,173.98 (-4.55%)
QQQ   170.70 (-3.92%)
AAPL   229.24 (-6.35%)
FB   149.73 (-2.22%)
MSFT   137.35 (-3.76%)
GOOGL   1,068.21 (-3.91%)
AMZN   1,846.09 (-1.85%)
NVDA   205.75 (-3.39%)
BABA   181.30 (+0.23%)
MU   36.11 (-0.50%)
GE   6.52 (+0.62%)
TSLA   427.53 (-0.03%)
AMD   39.60 (-0.55%)
T   28.45 (-8.67%)
ACB   0.73 (+10.61%)
F   4.33 (-3.13%)
NFLX   332.83 (+0.24%)
BAC   19.67 (-7.22%)
GILD   73.26 (-6.73%)
DIS   85.98 (-9.43%)
Log in

Carnival, MGM Resorts rise; Ford, AT&T, Coca-Cola fall

Posted on Friday, March 20th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

MGM Resorts International, up $1.41 to $9.11.

Travel and tourism shares climbed as Congress worked on a stimulus bill that would include billions of dollars to bail them out.

Tiffany & Co., down 56 cents to $125.44.

The luxury jeweler reported strong fourth-quarter profit.

Hibbett Sports, Inc., up 10 cents to $9.85.

The Alabama-based retailer's fourth-quarter sales beat Wall Street's expectations.

Carnival Corp., up $2.00 to $12.00.

Cruise line operators benefited from reports that Congress could approve a trillion-dollar financial relief package.

D.R. Horton, Inc., up $1.37 to $31.38.

The homebuilder rose after U.S. home sales jumped in February to their highest level in 13 years.

AT&T Inc., down $2.70 to $28.45.

The owner of CNN and HBO cancelled a $4 billion accelerated stock buyback program scheduled for the second quarter.

Altria Group Inc., down $2.82 to $34.28.

The Marlboro-maker's chief executive has contracted the COVID-19 disease.

Coca-Cola Co., down $3.53 to $38.30.

Coke abandoned its 2020 financial targets due to the impact of the spreading pandemic.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
MGM Resorts International (MGM)$9.11+18.3%6.59%2.30Hold$30.91
Hibbett Sports (HIBB)$9.85+1.0%N/A6.66Hold$20.76
AT&T (T)$28.45-8.7%7.31%14.97Hold$40.03
Carnival (CCL)$12.00+20.0%16.67%2.78Hold$46.53
Altria Group (MO)$34.28-7.6%9.80%-47.61Buy$55.39
Tiffany & Co. (TIF)$125.44-0.4%1.85%28.06Hold$122.29
D. R. Horton (DHI)$31.38+4.6%2.23%6.68Hold$55.75

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel